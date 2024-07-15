The View Hosts React to Donald Trump Assassination Attempt, Call For Unity Amongst Americans

X and Getty

The co-hosts of the daytime talk show shared their reactions after the former president and 2024 hopeful was shot over the weekend at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The ladies of The View are weighing in just days after a suspected shooter attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"Thank God that the former president is okay," Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for Trump's communications team, said during Monday's live show. "I think it's a moment for reflection on the tone and tenor of our politics. One thing that's fundamentally American is our right to criticize policies and the character of our politicians, but the way in which we do it matters. We live in an era where escalatory rhetoric and saying the most damning and inciting thing often is what's rewarded. It's incumbent on all of us to check how we engage."

Ana Navarro, The View's second Republican commentator and a vocal critic of Trump, noted that she's "very happy Donald Trump is safe" and that, as someone who previously fled Nicaragua over political turmoil, condemned "all forms of political violence" around the world.

"To me, this is not something that's supposed to happen in America. I felt the same way I did watching Jan. 6," Navarro said, adding that "we can't just react when it's our side" that's victimized.

BIDEN & TRUMP CALL FOR UNITY AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: #TheView co-hosts react to the attempted assassination of former Pres. Trump during a Pennsylvania campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/UwL8Pmpzgc — The View (@TheView) July 15, 2024 @TheView

"It was a 20-year-old, lone wolf, white whackjob with easy access to a gun, and we have to have a conversation about that," she then said, before pointing to groups she felt conservatives target through policy and rhetoric. "It wasn't a drag queen, it wasn't an immigrant, it wasn't a pissed off liberal woman. This keeps happening. We need to react, not as left or right, as Republicans or Democrats, we need to react as Americans and we need to ask better."

Joy Behar echoed Navarro's sentiment, and questioned the suspected shooter's reported actions before Saturday's rally.

"Shouldn't that be reported? A 20-year-old white guy? We've seen that many times now, young white men with guns, and nobody reported that he bought 50 rounds of ammunition?"

Sunny Hostin wondered the same thing, calling for gun control following the assassination attempt.

"So I know everybody always says, it's too soon to talk about guns, and we should, because there has been a terrible death of a father of two, that thoughts and prayers should be where we go. I say no. I say now is the time to talk about the common denominator when it came to this assassination attempt, is America's fascination and obsession with owning guns," Hostin said after also condemning political violence.

"I think gun ownership will probably, because of this event, go up in this country instead of going down, and that is my fear. I think we need to have an honest and real conversation about real gun control legislation," she added.

The gunman was later identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, according to reports. The full statement, per CBS News named Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI," the statement noted.

As shown in video footage, on Saturday, Crooks opened fire from a rooftop near the Butler rally, firing shots into the crowd. He was fatally shot by Secret Service agents only seconds later.

Trump later issued a statement of his own on Truth Social. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he wrote in part. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

A rally attendee was killed during the shooting, and two other spectators were critically injured.

The identity of the man who died was released on Sunday. During a news conference, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said the victim was Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, who died while shielding his family from the gunfire.

"Corey was the very best of us," Shapiro said, per CBS News. "Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night. Corey was a girl dad, Corey was a firefighter, Corey went to church every Sunday, Corey loved his community."

The ladies of The View also shared their condolences for Comperatore, with Navarro noting that she was "heartbroken."

Ultimately, Navarro and her co-hosts were hopeful that both Trump and President Joe Biden use this moment as a call for unity across the nation as temperatures rise amid the coming 2024 election.