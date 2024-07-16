Neil Patrick Harris Pays Tribute to Doogie Howser Dad James Sikking

Getty

The "How I Met Your Mother" actor remembers his costar "as one of the kindest, wisest, funniest, and most generous people" following Sikking's death.

Neil Patrick Harris memorialized his TV dad James Sikking on Instagram on Monday.

His Emmy-nominated co-star passed away at the age of 90 in his Los Angeles home on July 13 due to complications with dementia. Sikking is best known for playing Lt. Howard Hunter on Hill Street Blues, as well as David Howser on Doogie Howser, MD where he worked alongside Harris, who played his son.

Harris, 51, posted a picture of Sikking and recounted being on set with him in his tribute.

"Jim Sikking played my dad in Doogie Howser, MD, and was one of the kindest, wisest, funniest, and most generous people I’ve ever known," he began.

Before Harris played the role of Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, he played title character Doogie Howser -- a teenage physician who was coming of age in a residency program. The American sitcom ran from 1989 to 1993 on ABC.

" A true professional," Harris said about Sikking. "He treated everyone with respect, taught me countless lessons, yet always had a spark of mischief in his eyes."

"It was an absolute honor to be his son," he concluded. "My condolences to his actual family for their loss. #RIP"

One user commented on the tribute post saying "May his memory be a blessing. Condolences to his family. Losing so many legends. It’s been a rough month for us 1970s kids."