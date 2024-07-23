RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Reveals Kyle Richards' Reaction to Mauricio Umansky Kiss Photos

Getty

"I think it was a hard pill to swallow seeing it," Kathy Hilton says, after her sister's ex was photographed kissing another woman.

Kathy Hilton is apparently helping Kyle Richards keep calm as Mauricio Umansky publicly moves on a year after their separation.

Umansky, 53, was spotted kissing a mystery woman after landing in Mykonos, Greece on Tuesday, July 16th -- seemingly confirming the Buying Beverly Hills star was back in the dating pool following his split from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

"Kyle is hanging in there," Kathy told E! News while attending RHOBH costar Sutton Stracke’s July 22nd fashion show for her Sutton Green Label brand's Capsule collection on Monday night. "I said, 'It won't be the last. There'll be many, many more.' I think she's fine. I think it's more about how the girls are gonna take it."

Richards and Umansky's relationship became a major focus on RHOBH last season, as the two had a 27-year marriage prior to their separation in July 2023. While Kyle has been linked to singer Morgan Wade, the two have insisted they're just friends.

"I said to her, 'You've gotta get out there!'" Kathy continued. "If I was in her shoes after that picture, I'd be out within three days."

Richards, 54, revealed in February that she and Mo are "free" to date other people during their separation and, in May, confirmed he moved out of their Encino, California mansion.

As for how Kathy feels about kiss photos, she said she knew that "eventually we were going to see something."

"That hurts me, but yet, it is what it is." Hilton told Page Six. "He is allowed to go and date, and, you know, kiss if he wants to."

The image of Umansky kissing the woman, who was later identified as model and actress Nikita Kahn, seemingly sparked Richards to remove "wife" from her Instagram bio.