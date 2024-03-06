Kyle Richards Goes Off on RHOBH Costars During Reunion Over Mauricio Marriage Woes

Bravo

Kyle's friendships with both Dorit and Sutton are on shaky ground after they accuse her for not being honest about her issues with Mauricio Umansky; Kathy Richards also reveals something she "shouldn't say" about her sister's marriage.

Kyle Richards was on the offensive during Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

The new hour picked up right where Part 1 ended, with Kyle accusing costar Dorit Kemsley of caring more about the audience's opinion of her than being a good friend. This after Dorit showed some grace to Kathy Hilton -- an audience favorite -- amid her family feud with Richards on last season's reunion.

From there, Richards began to get criticism from Kemsley and Sutton Stracke about how honest she was with them all about her marriage issues with Mauricio Umansky. While Kyle said the two had a very hard year at the very start of the season, they believed there was more to it -- before learning they were separated (but still living together) by season's end.

"You said we've had a hard year. You didn't say Mo and I are struggling," said Kemsley, a comment which made Kyle see red.

"I'm so sorry you didn't think it was enough information. It just had started. I was just figuring it out myself," Richards responded. "And what makes you so entitled to think you are owed an explanation of everything that's going on in my bedroom?!"

When Sutton then said they all "share what's going on in our lives," Kyle pushed back again.

"That's not true. I have been on this show for 13 years. I have watched my 2-year-old's birthday party to now that child is applying for colleges next year ... rumors about my marriage, I've had 2 siblings on this show, my family has fallen apart," said Richards. "Don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life. You bought a horse this season and you have a dating coach. Give me a break."

A visibly shocked Sutton appeared at a loss for words, as Kyle continued by claiming none of the women were allowed to talk about Stracke's ex-husband, her Magic Mike tirade or kids -- but they expected her to "spill everything that's happened in my marriage."

When Sutton tried to say they were curious about her marriage because of all the lifestyle changes she had made -- including giving up alcohol, hitting the gym, getting tattoos and her friendship with Morgan Wade -- Richards again blew up.

"So what?! What do you care?!" she exclaimed, before saying she felt Sutton "came into this season just to come after me." Stracke's reaction to that: "Have you lost your mind?!"

Later in the hour, Kemsley said it "really hurt" that she didn't know much about what was going on between Kyle and Mauricio, as she thought their friendship was strong enough that Richards would tell her more.

"When I see your Instagram and there's no pictures of Mo, I knew something was going on, but being her friend and not knowing, it felt a bit strange," said Kemsley. Kyle, however, felt if Dorit had questions, she could have reached out to her personally ... instead of waiting until there were cameras around.

"When I'm struggling, I pull back and I just retreat. I need to be alone. It means I'm not putting myself out there with people," Richards continued. "And also, my entire adult life I have been married and it's really difficult and really painful. We were trying to keep a brave face for our kids at home. I wasn't ready and I don't want to feel like I'm in trouble for that."

When it came to Dorit and Kyle, neither felt like they were leaving the reunion in a good place with one another -- with Kemsley saying they still had things to "clear up" between them and Kyle saying they'd have to "take a beat" before continuing the conversation.

Kyle is clearly in a similar situation with Sutton, who accused Richards of being "relentlessly mean" to her throughout the season. We'll see whether they can straighten anything out in the third and final installment of the reunion next week.

Also joining the group for Part 3 is Kathy Hilton, who was shown getting ready backstage on Wednesday's hour. During her brief appearance, she also chimed in on the Kyle and Mauricio situation, giving her insight into their marriage problems.

"Maurice is going one way, she's going one way, both trying to work," she said. "Kyle, she's not a compulsive person, she doesn't just jump and make a decision. Kyle didn't decide this in 3 months. This, for sure, I bet, she had been thinking ... in my feeling .. the last 3, 4 years."

She then added, "I shouldn't say that, but I did."