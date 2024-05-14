Kathy Hilton Claims Kyle Richards Was a 'Little Teary' on Wedding Anniversary After Mauricio Split (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

Hilton also told TooFab how she supported both her sister Kyle Richards and Kyle's estranged husband Mauricio Umansky on their wedding anniversary.

Kathy Hilton said Kyle Richards was "a little teary" on her wedding anniversary to her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

While walking into the Race to Erase MS Gala -- an annual fundraiser for multiple sclerosis which Kathy says she "never" misses -- Hilton spoke to TooFab about how she reached out to the pair on their special day back in late January.

"I actually spoke to her that night, and she was a little teary. And I hung up the phone with her, and I called Mauricio to check on him as well," Hilton told TooFab exclusively.

"And he was out of town, I think, skiing or something. And he didn't answer, but I just said, 'I'm thinking about you as well,'" she said -- this after some recent family drama between Umansky and the Hiltons following comments Mauricio made about Rick Hilton on Buying Beverly Hills.

"I love my nieces. And, you know, at the end of the day ... We're a family," Hilton continued, adding, "And so, you know, we never know. So, let's keep our fingers crossed."

Kyle and Mauricio confirmed their separation in October 2023 and Umansky has since moved out of the former couple's shared home.

At the event, Hilton also shared her thoughts about daughter Paris Hilton joining forces with Nicole Richie again for a potential The Simple Life reboot. However, she remained skeptical about it, saying she is waiting on the network to reveal exactly what they are working on.

"Well, we don't know if that's true," Hilton said of the possible reboot. "Until there's an announcement from the network, I've found there are a lot of rumors in this town. I mean, every few years, that gets brought up. So, until they tell us, then I'll believe it."

Since speaking with Hilton at the Gala over the weekend, Hilton, Richie and Peacock confirmed something is in the works. They simply shared a teaser video banking on Simple Life nostalgia with the caption, "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."