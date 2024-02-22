Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Is Back Home After CPS Drops Case

TikTok

Jace's return comes after the former 'Teen Mom' star said that CPS took a 'voluntary dismissal' of the case.

Jenelle Evans is rejoicing after having her eldest son, Jace, back home.

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to TikTok to share that the 14-year-old was back in her custody following a Child Protective Services investigation involving herself and her husband, David Eason.

According to Evans, the case has wrapped after CPS took a voluntary dismissal.

"All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped," Evans revealed. "CPS took a voluntary dismissal."

The longtime reality TV star said she wouldn't be diving too much more into the details of the case as to protect her son's mental health.

"Now that this case has been dropped, I'm focusing on Jace's mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now," the mother of three shared. "Right now I'm not going to give any details on what happened pertaining to the case but it will be shared eventually and soon. Just not right now. It's not the best time."

She added, "Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal. It still hasn't hit me yet."

Evans also revealed that someone has reportedly been "leaking" information about the case to the media, prompting her to "take control" of the narrative and share the news herself.

As for who she thinks that may be, the MTV alum said she suspects it's either Jace's father -- Andrew Lewis -- or her mother, Barbara Evans.

"Right now, like I said, I'd appreciate it if everyone respects my son's privacy so he can get his mental health in check," Evans maintained before getting emotional. "Thanks to everyone who supported me. I appreciate it. And now I feel like I can move on with my life."

The news comes just months after Jace ran away from home, with the teen fleeing the couple's North Carolina property multiple times in August and September.

At the time, Evans claimed the incidents were due to Jace's frustrations after she and David took away his phone. But there were conflicting stories following the incident, including allegations that David was abusive toward the teen.

After sharing that CPS had dropped the investigation, Evans posted several additional videos of Jace at her home with her other kids, Kaiser, 9, whom she shares with her ex, Nathan Griffin, and Ensley, 7, whom she shares with David.

"Cherishing every moment," she captioned one video of Jace and Kaiser playing with Hot Wheels cars together.

