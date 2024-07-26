Megan Fox Baby Bump Takes Center Stage in Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll Music Video with Bunnie Xo

YouTube

The heartfelt video for MGK and Jelly Roll's collaboration "Lonely Road" features their real-life partners in a story of struggle, heartbreak, desperation, regret, and the love of found family.

After reportedly working on it for two years, Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll finally unleashed their John Denver-inspired anthem to the struggles of the working class -- and desperation -- with "Lonely Roads," featuring their real-life significant others Megan Fox and Bunnie Xo in the touching music video.

The message of the song is about the loneliness of poverty, even as the mechanic characters played by MGK and Jelly Roll -- have dubbed their collaboration "KellyRoll" -- are clearly not alone. They have one another in brotherhood and they have their romantic partners in the video.

Over heartfelt lyrics about love and regrets, the music video for "Lonely Road" paints a picture of two close friends struggling to make ends meet. Their brotherhood keeps them and their families tight as bills loom, and MGK prepares for fatherhood.

That's right, launching speculation she may actually be pregnant, Megan Fox certainly looks the part in this video, with a prominent baby bump on display throughout most of the video.

By the end of the story, she's given birth, but none of her scenes after that -- even those with her holding the baby -- feature her belly at all, so it could be that same kind of clever camera tricks TV shows have been using for years to hide real pregnancies.

At the heart of the emotional track, and its accompanying video, is the tight bond between all four leads. There's clear love on display between Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo throughout, while any rumors of trouble between MGK and Megan Fox certainly appear dispelled by their loved-up display in the clip.

Some truth creeps into the clip as well, as MGK shares a desperate plan to help their financial situation, clearly trying to enlist Jelly Roll in helping him do something illegal. In a moment of dialogue, though, Jelly declines, telling his pal, "I know. I can't go down that road, man."

MGK then asks him to "look out" for him before heading into the explosive and destructive climax of their shared story.

The video also touches on the real-life fertility struggles which Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have lived through, leading them toward IVF treatment to try and conceive. With all that truth, it seems more and more possible that Fox's bump might be the truth, too.

Oh, and while there is a baby featured in the video, it's not the baby of MGK or Megan Fox. The video's closing credits introduce her as Baby Violet Leika, with the baby already enjoying her own Instagram page as her mother, Anna Cejka, proudly shared her debut on her own IG Stories.