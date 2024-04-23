Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Blasts Trolls, Says He's 'Tired of Being Bullied About His F--king Weight'

Getty

Bunnie XO's fiery video response to online haters comes just a week after up-and-coming country superstar Jelly Roll celebrated a 70-pound weight loss.

Bunnie XO, wife of Grammy-nominated country music up-and-coming superstar Jelly Roll, took some time to blast his online haters just a week after he celebrated losing 70 pounds. According to Bunnie, Jelly is off the internet for a while due to relentless trolling.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f--king weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby," said Bunnie in a teaser clip for the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, due out today.

"My husband doesn't show it to you guys but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him," Bunnie continued, defending and standing up for her man.

She went on to blast the online culture of attacking celebrities. "The internet can say whatever the f--k they want about you and they say, 'Well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f--ck we're not."

(Warning: The following clip is NSFW due to coarse language)

She urged people to take a little more care with their words online, emphasizing how many people commit suicide over bullying and reminding others to consider there's another human being on the other side of hate. "Don't bully people because you never know where they are mentally," she said.

Bunnie didn't hesitate to call out all those who would try to come after "all the f--king underdogs," and anyone who would try to take her or her family down. "All you gotta do is leave me and my family the f--k alone and you won't get called out," she told them.

The podcast episode comes after Jelly Roll shared how good he feels with People magazine just ten days ago, after losing about 70 pounds.

"I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day," he told the outlet, detailing that he's also made some key dietary changes while adding that he feels "really good."

He also emphasized that he's not done yet, with a target goal of another 100 pounds or so. "If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour," he shared.

All of this fitness is more than just about touring, though, or even online haters. Jelly shared that his goal is to take part in the 2 Bears 5K at the Rose Bowl on May 7. In February, he joked to People that his goal isn't necessarily "running" the 5k, but finishing it.

"I don't know if 'running' is going to be the word, but I'm definitely going to get the 3.1 miles done -- probably a brisk power walk," he shared.