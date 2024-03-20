Megan Fox Comes Clean About Plastic Surgery: Boob Jobs, Botox, and What She Wants Next

Getty

After hinting and teasing about it, Megan Fox opens up on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast about going under the knife for plastic surgery, detailing what she's had done, what she won't have done, and what she'd like to have done next.

After sparking renewed speculation about her appearance at the Super Bowl, Megan Fox finally decided to come clean about what cosmetic procedures she has had done (boobs, boobs, and boobs!) and what she'll never have done (liposuction).

Sitting down with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, as covered by The Daily Mail, Fox joked that because she has such a strong reaction to anesthesia, it has to be serious if she's going to be willing to go under the knife for any work.

That's why her directive for this third time she went for a breast augmentation was to get the "biggest boobs that could fit in my body." According to the Jennifer's Body star, that was still only a 36D, because she's so slim.

The actress detailed all three times she had her breasts done, which started all the way back with her breakthrough role in the first Transformers film. According to Fox, she had them done between the first and second films, but "conservatively."

"Back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable," she explained, noting that she'd always wanted a larger chest. But because of the subtlety of her first augmentation, she wasn't satisfied.

She went under the knife again "after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went, but they went. Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise -- you could see the rippling thing of the implants."

Fox added that she doesn't respond well to general anesthesia, which is why she wanted to go as big as possible this last time ... because she had no intentions of going back.

"I don't like surgery, and the fact that I had to do it, I was like, 'I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through -- I don't want to wake up with a full B cup. There's no f***ing point in that, I'm not doing it.'"

"I wanted titties," she emphasized. "I don't care what's on trend, give me 1990 stripper titties. And he did it."

She also admitted to having some work on her face, but maybe not as much as some people have specualted. She again reiterated that she would never have any fat removed, but admits she has had filler and Botox.

She's not had any facelifts or threads, though she's not necessarily opposed to the former. As for the latter, she's not sure she believes they work, and "I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."

The actress has also been eying the bigger butt trend, admitting that she'd love to have one. At the same time, she says that lack of extra body fat is what's holding her back, saying, "If I could I would."

If she's ever able to do it, though, her philosophy is the same as with her boobs. "If I'm going to survive that surgery, you're going to give me an a-- that's an anomaly," she said. "Like I'm going to walk through a park, and I'm going to turn around and everyone is going to be whispering and laughing and talking because they're like, 'What? What are we looking at?' Like circus freak."

"If I'm going through that healing process, I want that. I'm not coming out with like, 'Oh, has she been really hitting the gym recently?'" she continued. "It's got to stop people in their tracks."

As for the speculation of other procedures, Fox says she's actually grateful she has such a fear of dying under general anesthesia. "It's probably a saving grace that I have this paranoia, or this fear," she said, "otherwise God knows what I would have been up to."

The surgery clarifications come after fans speculated about Fox's apparent changed appearance in Super Bowl photos. The actress dismissed the speculation of all the work fans theorized she'd had done, but kept things a bit murky by joking she more resembles a "super expensive silicone real sex doll."

As noted by The Daily Mail, Fox has previously spoken positively about the concept of plastic surgery, while also admitting that she's always been "insecure" about her appearance. Despite coming out as a sex symbol with the first Transformers film, every aspect of Fox's physique also came under scrutiny, from her figure to her thumbs.