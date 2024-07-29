Where Sister Wives' Meri Brown Stands with Robyn & Kody Brown After Leaving Plural Marriage

Instagram/TLC

In a new podcast, Meri reveals whether she believes Robyn was actually sad to see her leave and if they keep in touch now.

Sister Wives' TV personality Meri Brown is setting the record straight when it comes to where her relationship with Kody Brown and her former sister wife Robyn Brown stands today.

Meri was the first to legally marry her ex-husband and the last of three wives to leave Kody for good, years after their relationship had gone from romantic to totally platonic. In addition to Meri and Robyn, Kody was also married to Janelle, 55, and his third ex-wife Christine, 52 -- fathering 18 children along the way.

The Season 18 finale for the family's TLC show showed the demise of Kody and Meri's marriage, after the pair ended their 30+ year relationship in a conversation where a teary-eyed Robyn excused herself.

"I fee like, I think that she did want me to stay," Meri said about Robyn's reaction, when asked if she felt the tears were "real" during an interview on The Sarah Fraser Show. "I feel like she was said. I feel like had this idea when she came in the family of this big plural family, I really think that."

Meri continued, "But then things were not matching up either and I got that from Kody too," adding there "was a lot of confusion."

As for her contact with the two now, Meri said that she has seen them on occasion and they talk and text briefly.

"I'm in this place where I'm moving forward with my life," Meri said. "There's aspects of my life that they still need to be involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend and my day-to-day is my people that are helping me to move forward."

"I don't want to interact with people that are not helping me move forward," she added.

During the interview, Meri also laughed off any suggestion she's interested in rekindling her romance with Kody going forward.

"Oh my gosh, I see that all the time and I'm like 'really? no,'" She said. "[I] promise that one's never going to happen."