Meri Slams Kody Brown for Stringing Her Along on Sister Wives One on One Special

Kody Brown continues to be in the hot seat for comments he made about now-ex-wife Meri on Sister Wives.

On Sunday's new One on One special, both Meri and Christine called him out for saying during an episode from last season that he no longer considered him and Meri married -- something he had apparently never said to Meri's face and she only learned by watching the episode back. All this time, she's been holding out hope for reconciliation, something he had seemingly known for some time would never happen.

"It's got to be the most humiliating, terrible thing to live through. That's terrible," Christine said as she watched the clip back, before Meri shared why she really needed to hear those words from Kody himself and not on TV.

"I was not going to guess. I was not going to assume. I deserve to have a conversation and to be told. That wasn't cool," she told host Sukanya Krishnan, before calling his on-camera declaration "a really low, uncool way to do it."

"I didn't know that he was completely done. Now, since then and some of our conversations that we've had since then and since we decided to, you know, completely terminate the marriage, we have had conversations," she explained, referring to their January 2023 decision to officially split. "He's like, 'No, I felt like this a long time ago.' I was like, 'You should have told me. I'm still sitting here holding on to the idea that maybe you might get your head out of your butt.'"

Looking back at all the years she stood by him, she said she realized "he let go of me a long time ago, emotionally" -- before saying he should have had more "respect as a human being to tell me to my face and he didn't."

Kody didn't really have much to say as for why he waited so long and why he didn't tell her to her face before blurting out his feelings on camera, but still tell Krishnan he still loved Meri and wants her "to have the best life she can." He then added, "I'm not going to do what's been done to me by trash talking her, making her seem small so that I feel better about how badly I've treated her."

Meri added she also wants him to be happy, despite apparently telling her he doesn't really plan to foster any relationship between them going forward.

"He's made it very clear to me that he's not interested in having any part of my life. He's actually used the words, 'Your life is not one that I want to insert myself into,'" she said. "And so I've had to really step back and figure out me and where I am and how I move forward and not let his emotions, his thoughts, his issues at all affect me."

Kody and Meri married in 1990 but divorced in 2014 so Kody could legally marry Robyn. While they remained spiritually married, they drifted apart in recent years -- something made worse when, in 2015, Meri admitted to entering a catfishing relationship with someone she thought was a man but turned out to be a woman. Her marriage with Kody has been pretty platonic ever since, before he told her that anything romantic between them was "never going to happen."

Kody and Meri announced in a joint statement back in January that they had "permanently terminated" their "marriage relationship." The announcement would have come shortly after the pair finished filming this One on One special.