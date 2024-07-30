Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are Embracing the 'Chaos' of Four Kids Under One Roof

Getty

Reynolds says he and his wife are enjoying the with their children because "they're all under our roof right now," and they know that's a "fleeting thing."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are enjoying every moment they have with their young children.

During a sit-down with Amanda Hirsch for the latest episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the father of four gave some rare, candid comments about the pair's family life.

"Right now, I think it's just embrace this, like, the chaos. We have four kids, like, okay -- nothing's going to be, like, tidy ever again," Reynolds, who shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and 1-year-old son Olin, with Lively, told Hirsch.

"Like, when you walk in, yes, it will [be chaos] though, when they all leave the house, you know, when they're all gone-- And my wife always says, 'They're all under our roof right now. Like, the whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all.' And like, that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know? So kind of embrace the chaos of it all."

While the busy dad, actor, filmmaker, football team owner -- the list goes on -- said the constant chaos can be grating, this is time that he'll never get back, so he does his best to soak it up while he can.

"It does get to you and it's okay to be like, 'F--k, I am dying.' That's gonna happen every other day. But, you know, if you can just say, think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment,'" he said.

"To put them to sleep," Hirsch offered.

"Our kids can't even go to sleep unless they're in our bed," Reynolds revealed. "So as much as I want to say, 'Oh, I would love to spread out and fall asleep normally again.' I, you know--"

"You'll do that when you're Hugh's age," Hirsch said, referencing Reynold's Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Hugh Jackman, who is eight years his senior.

"That's true. That is true. God willing," Reynolds replied.

Reynolds revealed the name of his and Lively's fourth baby while speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City Monday after keeping the child's name a secret for some time.

Ahead of making the big reveal, Reynolds jokingly said they were waiting on longtime friend Taylor Swift to "tell us what the child's name will be" before sharing the news with the world.