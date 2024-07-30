Wizards of Waverly Place Alum Reveals Why Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Didn't Film Crossover Together

Getty

According to Jennifer Stone, "messy high school nonsense" was to blame.

Wizards of Waverly Place's Jennifer Stone shared the reason she believes Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus did not share any scenes together during a crossover episode of their Disney Channel shows.

Stone, 31, discussed the episode "Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana" -- which saw Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life on Deck and Hannah Montana all cross over -- on her "Wizards of Waverly Pod" with co-host David DeLuise, 52.

The three-part event involved Cyrus' Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana and her best friend Lilly Truscott/Lola Luftnagle (Emily Osment) boarding the SS Tipton cruise ship -- where Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody Martin (Cole Sprouse) lived -- to travel to Hannah's Hawaii concert.

Simultaneously, Gomez's Alex Russo and her brothers Justin (David Henrie) and Max Russo (Jake T. Austin) all boarded the same ship after winning an essay contest.

"I do remember being on that set," DeLuise replied to a fan's question about the crossover episode on the podcast's livestream. "Obviously, I'm the dad so I didn't get to get in there as much."

As DeLuise -- who played Gomez's on-screen dad Jerry Russo -- began to discuss Gomez and Cyrus, he caught a look from Stone, before saying, "She knows something! Spill."

“Did they not get along during that shoot or something?” he asked Stone.

"They intermittently got along," Stone revealed. "I mean, come on. It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas]…"

She continued "I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was it was just messy high school nonsense."

Cyrus and Gomez, who were both around 17 while filming the crossover special, both dated the youngest of the three Jonas Brothers. Cyrus dated Jonas from 2006 to 2007, before Gomez dated him on-and-off-again between 2008 and 2010.

“They're fine now. They're all good now,” Stone added. “But, yeah, it was high school just BS."