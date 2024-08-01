Man 'Too Smart' to Get Caught Faces Charges After Shooting at Car More Than 25 Times: Police

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

After an alleged fight with his girlfriend's family at a 4th of July party, the man is accused of leaving and texting his girlfriend, "I should have killed them," before coming back and making things much worse.

A 24-year-old man in Las Vegas who reportedly said he was "too smart" to get caught by the police got caught by the police.

Darius Higuera is now facing three counts of attempted murder and 27 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or structure, per KLAS.

According to the arrest report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on July 5 where a woman and her son were driving when they were allegedly shot at more than 20 times.

Through their investigation, police say they learned that Darius Higuera had been with his girlfriend and her family for a 4th of July party in the hours leading up to that call. Witness reported he had "an issue" with family members and his girlfriend's mother asked him to leave.

At this point, a fight allegedly broke out between Higuera and a different family member, with that individual picking up a rock and hitting Higuera in the head, per the police report. After Higuera reportedly showed his girlfriend a gun he had in his car, she asked him to leave.

After he did so, per the report, Higuera texted his girlfriend, "I should have killed them." He then allegedly came back to the house to steal her brother's backpack, shooting twice at a family member who chased him. That was captured on surveillance video uncovered through the investigation, say police.

At this point, police stated the girlfriend's mother and brother got into their car to give chase to Higuera. Near Rainbow Blvd. and Lone Mountain Rd., Higuera reportedly got out of his car and shot at their vehicle 25 times.

Higuera's girlfriend recorded his follow-up call with her, sharing it with police. In it, the report has him stating, "He was following me in traffic, I just shot at his dumb a--." He also reportedly told his girlfriend if anyone wanted to "call the police, they can, but they won't find anything because I'm too smart."

The police found enough evidence to pick him up on July 30. While in custody, Higuera allegedly admitted to the fight with his girlfriend's family, and that he got hit in the head with a rock, but then refused to say anything more, requesting a lawyer.