Woman Texted Friend for Help, Said She Was 'Tied Up' During Fatal Crossbow Attack

The wife of BBC Racing radio commentator John Hunt and two of their daughters were killed in the horrific incident, as new details are revealed in court.

New details have come to light in the horrific murders of three women in a UK crossbow attack earlier this month.

Killed on July 9 in London were Carol Hunt (left), the 61-year-old wife of BBC Racing commentator John Hunt, as well as the couple's two daughters, Hannah (top right), 28, and Louise (lower right), 25.

Following a manhunt, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford (below) was arrested on suspicion of murder on July 10. Due to his own injuries, he hasn't yet been interviewed by police.

On Tuesday, an inquest into the deaths began at Hertfordshire Coroner's Court and reportedly revealed Carol died by stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, while the younger women died from injuries sustained by a crossbow.

Hannah was reportedly able to text a friend pleading for help, per the inquest, telling them that she had been "tied up" at their family home. She asked the unnamed person to call police, while adding that their attacker was still in the home.

She was then able to call police herself, telling them that she, her sister and mother had all been shot. Before the call cut out, she was also able to provide an address. When police arrived on the scene, Hannah was alive, with a crossbow bolt still in her chest.

According to ITV commentator and friend of John Hunt, Matt Chapman, the BBC reporter was "very thankful that people are thinking about them and they are very conscious that they want everyone to know they will be OK."