Olympic Rower Robbie Manson Reveals How Lucrative OnlyFans Is, What's Behind His Paywall

The New Zealand rower insists the cash he brings in from OnlyFans is "more than double" his sport money.

There's no shame in Olympian Robbie Manson's OnlyFans game.

The New Zealand rower -- who placed sixth in the men's double sculls at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- opened up about being on the website while speaking with Reuters, claiming that most of his income isn't from big athletic sponsorships.

"I get more than double what I would be on otherwise as an athlete -- read into that what you will, but I am making more from OnlyFans than I am from rowing at this stage," Robbie told the news outlet. "I thought, if I'm going to do it, you have to tell everyone, be really open and I think you need to feel that any publicity is good publicity."

Of course, the next thing the world wants to know is what is he sharing behind the paywall.

"Artistic nudes," he explained. "I don't want to say too much more than that, I think people need to subscribe if they want to know what's exactly on there."

Despite photos suggesting otherwise, the 34-year-old's captions update his subscribers on his life, Olympics and training.

"But in the captions," he continued. "I just try to give people a little bit of an update from time to time, like what's going on in my life or training or journey to this point, towards the Olympics."

While he does receive some money from Rowing New Zealand, which covers training, he added that doesn't "have any big personal sponsors or anything."

Manson insisted that other athletes in the same position should also consider looking at other ways to earn an income to support their dream.

"There is a market, I think, for everyone -- you've got to already have some sort of an audience," he explained. "I wouldn't say it's for everyone, but I think I've just been very lucky to have the opportunity there, and make the most of it."

Manson isn't the only athlete in this position. Other athletes have spoken out about the lack of income they receive despite being the best of the best in their sport and on the world stage for athleticism.

On Thursday, track and filed discus thrower Veronica Fraley, took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent about her financial frustrations as she headed into her Olympic games.

She wrote, "I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can't even pay my rent my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven't won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses."

Flavor Flav and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian stepped in and paid Fraley's rent.

"I gotchu,,, DM me and I'll send payment TODAY so you don't have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow. LETZ GO,!!!," the rapper, who has been helping fund the U.S. Women's Water Polo team in Paris, wrote in response.

Ohanian also asked for the handle to Fraley's CashApp -- a money transfer application -- to send her the funds.