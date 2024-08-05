Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Takes Over 'Daddy's Job' as She Visits Law & Order: SVU Set

Instagram

"Thank God, somebody's holding down the fort!!!" exclaimed Mariska Hargitay, as Chanel's famous parents share an adorable video on the set of her dad's show.

The 66-year-old actor and wife Coco Austin, 45, shared a joint Instagram post showing their daughter Chanel on the beloved crime drama's set on Friday, August 2nd.

"Behind the scenes, Law & Order, someone's trying to take daddy's job," Coco said behind the camera while pointing it towards Chanel, who sat at the desk of Ice-T's character -- Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola.

Austin continued, "This is daddy's office -- or desk -- okay, do your thing, girl."

In the video, Chanel is seen touring the police station set -- sitting on a director's chair while watching the her father shoot a scene from the show's upcoming 26th season and, at one point, even getting behind the camera to help operate it.

Ice-T, who has played Sergeant/Detective Tutuola for over two decades, first joined the 1999 Law & Order spinoff in season 2 and celebrated the show's 25th anniversary in January of this year.

"Oh no @babychanelnicole is taking over @nbclawandorder!!" Coco wrote in the caption of the video montage.

Chanel also took a seat at the desk of Captain Olivia Benson, the show's main protagonist played by Mariska Hargitay.

Someone changed the desk name plate from "Capt. Olivia Benson" with a handwritten paper sign reading "Capt. Chanel."

"Watch out directors, camera men and even Olivia Benson's spot!" Coco's caption continued, "Don't sleep on this chick! She does it all!"

Hargitay, 60, replied in the comments saying "Thank God, somebody's holding down the fort!!!"

On fan commented, "i think Chanel is the only person in the world that can get away with covering up Benson's nameplate like that 😂😂"

Another wrote, "Is she going to be in an episode?!!!!! Yes please!❤️"