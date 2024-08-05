Lukas Gage Claps Back At Report He 'Made Out With Several People' At Charli XCX's Birthday

Getty

"The White Lotus" star is setting the record straight about just how many people he made out with.

Lukas Gage wants the world to know his lips were not making their way around the brats at Charli XCX's birthday party.

The White Lotus actor was accused of "making out with several people" at the "Guess" singer's 32nd celebration in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Celebrity gossip outlet Deuxmoi shared the claim about the 29-year-old on their Instagram last night, revealing the source as a bartender at the event.

"I bartended for Charli XCX's... here is what I saw at the star packed event," the submission started off, before listing several stars' alleged actions at the soiree.

Gage wasted no time in responded to the account, letting his thoughts be heard just an hour after the post went live.

Taking to the comments section he wrote, "grow up it was like 2 ppl!!"

The comment received almost 8k likes at the time of writing, with one social media user replying to him, saying, "iconic behavior," while another called it the "perfect response."

Gage wasn't the only one being dished on in the bartender's submission. Charli XCX's birthday brought a lot of big name brats to the streets including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Glen Powell, Lorde, Nelly Furtado, and Rosalia.

Addison Rae was also in attendance with the bartender claiming that the TikTok star was "dancing very hard," While Kim Petras was "quiet" when ordering drinks.

With such a star-studded guest list, the question is, just who did Gage lock lips with?

Gage is seemingly enjoying single life following his whirlwind marriage and then divorce from Chris Appleton.

TMZ reported in November that Appleton filed for divorce from the 28-year-old actor seven months after their wedding.

Per docs obtained by the outlet, Appleton cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

A source close to the couple told TMZ that it was not an easy decision for Appleton, 40, to make, but he tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward.