Lukas Gage Blames Chris Appleton Marriage on 'Manic Episode,' Denies Cheating on WWHL

Getty/Bravo

The White Lotus star also offered up an apology to both Shania Twain and Kim Kardashian while reflecting on his short-lived, "unhinged" marriage to the reality star's hairstylist.

Lukas Gage spoke about his surprising marriage and less-shocking split from Chris Appleton while appearing on Watch What Happens Live ... saying as much as he could without recourse from an alleged non-disclosure agreement.

During his appearance on the Bravo series, the star of The White Lotus actor was first asked how online dating has been going for him recently, with the actor saying, "It's not going well. It's horrible, I'm dating myself right now."

With that, Andy Cohen took the opportunity to ask about Gage's relationship with Appleton, including their marriage after two months of dating and subsequent divorce six months after that.

"Manic. Absolutely unhinged. I had a manic episode for six months," said Gage, 28. "Those jackets, those fur jackets. I don't know literally what went through my head but we live and we learn."

When asked about the reason for divorce and allegations of cheating, Gage insisted "there was no cheating" involved in the split. He, however, couldn't say more because of a "3-letter thing that I signed," alluding to an NDA. When Cohen asked if Appleton made him sign one, Gage only added, "I plead the fifth!"

He went on to say the quickie marriage is "kind of how I roll," calling himself "a little impulsive." Gage said, "But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life and I'll probably have six other marriages."

NDA be damned, Cohen brought up the marriage again during the online After Show -- asking Gage whose decision it was for them to wear fur coats and leather pants during the festivities in Las Vegas, something which was chronicled on The Kardashians and included a private performance by Shania Twain.

"Not mine!" Gage exclaimed. "Literally, I don't know what went through my head. I don't know what happened. The fur coats was a horrible idea. I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we're still holding on, you're still the one, after 3 weeks. That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. But I love you Shania, I'm really sorry about that. That was cool, I just wasted her time a little bit."

Gage went on to say Kim Kardashian -- Appleton's longtime friend and client, who also officiated the wedding -- is "great" and was "really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and take care of everything." He added, "Sorry to Kim and Shania. So sorry."

The questions ended with one last moment of shade from Gage, after Cohen asked whether Appleton dyed his hair while they were together. He responded by saying, "Um, I will just say while that was happening, I've never had my hair look like that before ... never looked worse."