Woman Realizes She Made 'D--k Move' After Laughing at Sister's Unexpected Baby Name

Getty

While the Reddit user was deemed an "a--hole" for laughing at the unique and unusual name her sister chose, many people online said her reaction was "justified" and "an act of heroism" for trying to help her niece.

A woman has taken to the internet for advice after she mocked the unusual name her sister chose for her first child.

The 28-year-old shared her story on Reddit's AITA ("Am I the A--hole") forum to see if she was being rude or if her reaction was justified after she laughed when her sister revealed the name and said, "You cannot be serious!"

The OP (a.k.a "original poster") said she was subsequently "banned" from family dinners for apparently offending her sister, prompting her to ask the internet if she was being a "massive a--hole."

Read on to see what went down, and how Redditors reacted.

"You Cannot Be Serious"

"For context, I (28F) attended a family dinner with my mom, dad and sister (26F) yesterday. My sister is due to give birth soon and decided this dinner would be the perfect time to announce the name she chose for her first child," OP began.

"My sister has always been obssesed with aesthetics, her whole house is beige and rather depressing if im honest. The whole nursery she built for baby is beige and grey and [she] will not accept colourful gifts for the baby. I can tell her husband hates it but he won't admit it," she continued, before getting to what went down when her sister revealed the unique name she chose for her baby girl.

"Now here is the issue, i am very prone to laughing at inappropriate times. I am autistic and find it hard to filter what I say and my emotions, which can lead to me reacting to things in ways that can offend people. I didn't think this would cause issues, until she revealed the name of her baby," OP continued. "So, we are all done with our dinner, we are looking at my sister as [she] announces her baby will be named.."

"Brookleeigh-Willow Rose [Insert Surname, not including it for privacy] Spelt EXACTLY like that. And then i burst out laughing, and said 'You cannot be serious,'" she said.

"I am now banned from all family dinners. Is the name really that bad? Was I really a massive a--hole?" OP asked.

'YTA But You Are a Correct A--hole'

Redditors' responses were a bit all over the place, with OP receiving a mix of YTA ("You're the A--hole"), NTA ("Not the A--hole"), and ESH ("Everyone Sucks Here"). However, it appeared that the consensus from users was that OP was, in fact, being an "a--hole," as her post received the official "A--hole" badge -- but users seemingly agreed that while OP's reaction wasn't the best, it was "justified."

"You've got three separate issues/questions here!" one Redditor wrote. "1. I am now banned from all family dinners. This seems a big overreaction unless there's more background you haven't shared. 2. Is the name really that bad? Yes, yes it really is. 3. Was I really a massive asshole? You were rude and inappropriate. YTA (but that poor kid!!!!)"

"YTA but you are a correct a--hole lol. Poor kid," another user said, to which OP replied, "'A correct a--hole' I'll take that 😂"

"YTA, but it's a shame she didn’t listen to you and lose the Brookleeigh part of the name," one commenter wrote, while another said, "Um. I'm gonna say YTA, but a justified one. The poor child. That poor poor child. No one else likes it either. They're just afraid to say it [for fear] of being banned."

Another person pointed out that while they believe OP is "absolutely YTA," they believe her niece "must know in the future [her aunt] did an act of heroism trying to stop it."

"Broccoli? She thinks it's a good idea to name her child Broccoli-Willow?"

Meanwhile, OP also shared in a comment that Brookleeigh is pronounced "Brook-lay," but said her sister "kept changing her pronounciation of the name in the conversation so i dont think even she knows tbf."

Although she noted the pronunciation in a comment, Redditors couldn't help but point out the name's similarity to a certain vegetable.

"Broccoli? She thinks it's a good idea to name her child Broccoli-Willow? I'm sorry but as a primary school teacher Brookleeigh sounds too close to Broccoli not to be made fun of. NTA," wrote one user.

"Oh sweet dear vegetable, I mean broccoli, I mean Brook..ly? That kid will be laughed about her name behind her back her entire childhood, but hey, mom gets to be unique. Pardon me, uneakquei. Soft YTA," another added.

Meanwhile, people also appeared to take issue with OP's sister having an all-beige house, including the nursery, with several Redditors sharing why babies "need color."

"YTA about bursting out laughing (as ugly as that name is) but I feel *so* bad for this kid. Only beige? That is NOT healthy for babies. They NEED color!" one Redditor commented, while another said, "That little girl is going to need her auntie with the sense of humour. That name is just the tip of the iceberg. Try to fill her painful greige life with fun and colour."

"That's why you have Reddit. You keep a straight face at the time and say 'how nice' and then come here and tell us and we'll laugh with you," another suggested. "Officially I guess YTA, but seriously. That poor kid is set up for a lifetime of correcting people on the spelling of her name. Not to mention the whole trend of sad beige baby decor. Kids need bright colors!"

"A D--k Move"

OP later edited her original post, adding an update with Redditors. She said simply writing the post made her realize her laughing at her niece's name was a "d--k move," and the post prompted her to apologize to her sister.

"UPDATE: After writing this post I decided to call my sister and apologise, as when i wrote down what happened i did realise what a d--k move that was. I said I was sorry for laughing and I apologised for using my mental disability as an excuse and offered to treat her to lunch as an apology," she said.

"Understanably she was reluctant to forgive me, but she did which i am thankful for. She said she was hurt by my actions which I understood but was willing to look past it," she continued.

"I knew posting this story on here would give me the slap in the face that I needed which I appreciate," OP added, before concluding, "And if anyones wondering, the name is staying. I didnt comment at all on it."