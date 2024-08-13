Rachel Dratch Crashes Jimmy Fallon Monologue As Viral Aussie Olympic Breakdancer 'Raygun'

NBCUniversal Media

"Raygun, I see you speak through your dance moves," Fallon jokes with Dratch.

Despite the 2024 Paris Olympics being over, Jimmy Fallon has managed to score an appearance by viral Australian breakdancer Raygun -- or at least Rachel Dratch's take on her.

After the Olympian scored zero points for her performance in Paris and subsequently went viral for her creative moves, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon took the opportunity to spoof the act.

"Breakdancing made its Olympic debut, and everyone's still talking about the competitor from Australia named Raygun," Fallon said as he showed a clip from Raygun's performance, which included jumping like a kangaroo.

"You have to wonder where Raygun is right now," Fallon continued.

Enter Dratch ...

Wearing an identical outfit, the Saturday Night Live alum embodied the Olympics' breakout Austrailian star, pulling off some of the same infamous moves that quickly went viral.

"Wow, Raygun! It’s Raygun, everybody!" Fallon said. "I have to ask you this, how are you feeling since your performance?"

However, Dratch's "Raygun" apparently only speaks "through dance" as she falls to the floor to respond with more of Raygun's moves, backed up by the show's band, The Roots.

Raygun has been copping a lot of flak this week following her Olympic debut, with memes and TikToks being made at the performer's expense.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, has since responded to the criticism after her performance was labelled "embarrassing."

"I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best -- their power moves," Gunn explained during an Aug. 10 press conference, per ESPN. "What I bring is creativity."