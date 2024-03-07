Rachel Dratch's Journey to Finding the Voice of Jon Hamm’s Son On Grimsburg (Exclusive)

Getty

"If you can't be the romantic partner with Jon Hamm, why not be his son?" joked the SNL legend.

For Rachel Dratch, playing Jon Hamm's son on FOX's new animated series Grimsburg, was almost a dream come true.

While at the FOX Spring Premiere event in Los Angeles, the Saturday Night Live alum exclusively opened up to TooFab about her latest project playing Stan, the son of Marvin Flute (Hamm) on the animated series.

Even though Dratch is happy about the role, it seemed it was probably second best to the role she may have preferred opposite Hamm.

"I mean you know if you can't be the romantic partner with Jon Hamm, why not be his son?"

Dratch says Grimsburg is full of "crazy plotlines" as it centers around Flute, who while an incredible detective, still struggles to crack one vital mystery -- himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.

"Next season, people are going to learn more about the characters they're going to get to know them they’re going to get to know everyone's vibes," the 58 year old actress said.

"I love animation because you can go anywhere you know, so there's all these crazy plot lines and I think it’ll be really fun."

The comedian and now podcast host (Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch) is no stranger to voice acting having loaned her diverse vocal talents to projects such as Bob's Burgers, Harley Quinn, American Dad! and many more. And with each character, there is always something within the script that helps perfect their sound.

"For Stan, well what I do love about voiceover is like trying to find well what will this person sound like you know? Well, they're kind of an outcast so they might have a whatever they might be a little nasal, they might be kind of the kid, that you wouldn't want to be friends with, whatever," Dratch said while putting on different voices for TooFab.

"So, trying to land on that is really fun for my little comedy brain."

Dratch's brain is certainly not "little", the comedian reached the semi-finals of Celebrity Jeopardy!, and even beat Macaulay Culkin.

"He was first of all very smart and very nice, because you chit chat in between the rounds he was really sweet so it was neck and neck there for a while," she said of Culkin after she beat him by one dollar on the game show.

However, while she smashed Celebrity Jeopardy!, Dratch doesn't believe she would be as successful in normal Jeopardy!.

"That would be fun, now see you have to take this test to do the real one so I would like to be able to take a practice test to see how I did," she said.

"But I don't think you can do that. I think you just have to sign up and actually do the test. So I don't know how hard it is I’m sure it’s very hard but could I pass or not I don't know..."

