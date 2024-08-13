Selling Sunset Teaser: Chelsea Lazkani in Tears Over Divorce, Bre Tiesi Teases Husband Bombshell

Getty/Netflix

Chelsea filed filed for divorce from husband Jeff in March after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The sun is setting on Chelsea Lazkani's marriage to her husband Jeff.

As a new season of the drama-packed Netflix series Selling Sunset is gearing up to premiere, there's more going on than just the multi-million dollar deals at the Oppenheim Group.

In the first trailer for the new season released Tuesday, Chelsea breaks down in tears in a confessional as she is broached with the topic of her split from Jeff, whom she filed to divorce in March after seven years of marriage.

"I don't wanna do this," she says through tears. "I can't do this."

In the filing, obtained by TMZ, Chelsea cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She also filed for joint custody of their two children and spousal support from Jeff.

Rumors about Chelsea's marriage to Jeff appear to be a hot topic this season, with one of her adversaries on the reality series, Bre Tiesi, coming to Chelsea with information on the media exec, thanks to season 8 newbie, Alanna Whittaker.

"I did hear something about Chelsea's husband," Whitaker tells a shocked Tiesi in the clip.

What that information is remains unclear, but it appears to be equally shocking to the other ladies in the agency, with Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishelle Stause all aghast after passing around a phone.

"No!" Stause yells.

"They say don't shoot the messenger," Tiesi is heard saying as she walks into a dimly lit restaurant to deliver the news she's been given to Chelsea. "She's definitely gonna shoot me."

As for Tiesi's future at the Oppenheim Group, the trailer makes that look pretty unclear, with the realtor and model asked at one point by Jason Oppenheim to return to the office despite tensions running high.

Whether or not she wants to do that remains to be seen, with the trailer ending with Tiesi asking for the Selling Sunset crew to "get that camera out of my face."

One thing that is clear? Eight seasons in, this show still knows how to bring the drama!