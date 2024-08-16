Love Island U.K.'s Tommy Fury Shuts Down 'False' Allegations He Cheated on Ex-Fiancée Molly-Mae Hague

Getty

The couple, who met on the popular dating series, shocked fans when they announced Wednesday that they were ending their relationship after five years together.

It's only been a few days since Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shocked Love Island fans with the news they were calling off their engagement and speculation as to the cause for their split has already begun swirling.

Totally unverified cheating speculation has been endless on social media since the news dropped -- and now, Tommy is stepping into the ring to shut down the gossip.

In a statement via his rep, the 25-year-old told The Mirror he's "distraught" by allegations of his infidelity, as he says that couldn't be "further from the truth."

"Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media," his rep added to the outlet. "He's consulting his lawyers."

And while Tommy and Molly-Mae -- who share 19-month old daughter Bambi together -- have not revealed the reason for their surprising breakup, they each shared separate statements informing their fans of the news.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imaged our story would end, especially not in this way," Molly shared in her Aug. 14 Instagram Story announcement to fans. "I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

She continued, "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Molly went on to thank their fans, for "all the love" they have shown the couple "over the last five years."

"You all have been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kingly respect my privacy during this difficult time time, I'll be back when the it feels right," Molly said, concluding her message to her followers.

Instagram

Tommy, meanwhile, kept his message short and sweet, telling his followers, "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl, Babi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

The boxing pro continued, "Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Instagram

Tommy and Molly met on season 5 of the popular dating competition series, Love Island U.K., where they finished in second place. They would go on to date, move in together, and welcome their daughter in January 2023, with Tommy proposing six months later in July.

The breakup news comes on the heels of Molly re-posting a video to celebrate the one year anniversary of the couple's engagement, in which Tommy surprised Molly and their daughter Bambi, with a proposal.