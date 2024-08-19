Boy Meets World Support For Danielle Fishel Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

"I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to," Fishel began.

Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 43-year-old shared her diagnosis on the latest episode of her podcast Pod Meets World with cohosts and former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, revealing she was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).

"I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer. It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion," the mom-of-two continued before adding that she will be going through surgery "to remove it" and "some follow up treatment".

Fishel than shared the only reason she found out she had cancer was because she booked an appointment for her "yearly mammogram" the same day she received a text message reminder.

She emphasized that she was opening up about her diagnosis to ensure her listeners would follow suit and get check-ups regularly.

"For some reason I had always thought [if I were diagnosed with cancer] I would suffer in silence. I would get the diagnosis, I would not tell anyone," she added. "I would tell only my small group and then I would just suck it up. And then when I'm on the other side of it then I would tell people."

"But the place you have the most to learn from is that at the very beginning of a story or in the very messy middle of a story. My first instinct when I was diagnosed was to do that clam up thing... and then what I realized is the more people I talk to, the more people have their own experiences."

The actress -- who played Topanga Lawrence on both Boy Meets World and spinoff Girl Meets World -- said she has some "big decisions ahead" of her, adding that she plans to meet with an oncologist and radiation therapist.

"I did want to let our dear listeners know," said Fishel. "We're going to try and have it not affect things, but [there are] possibilities we may have to put things on hold depending on what treatments I go through."

Her fellow cohosts shared their support for Fishel.

"Well, we love you and you know that we got you so whatever you need we're here and if you need to miss some or if we need to postpone stuff it's the last thing that you need to worry about," Friedle said.

"It's mind-boggling that right now, no joke, my wife and I know four people -- four friends -- who are dealing with breast cancer specifically," said Strong, encouraging fans to "get checked."

"It's prolific, it seems to be everywhere. For men, too, prostate exams and colonoscopies ... don't put them off," Friedle added.

"We're so glad you didn't [put it off] because you are going to be fine. You might have some sucky days, but we're here for you," he added.