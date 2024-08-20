Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos With All Six of Her Children on Italian Vacation

Getty

Madonna is celebrating her birthday with her family by her side.

The pop icon rang in her 66th birthday in Portofino, Italy alongside her six children -- Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, plus twins Stella and Estere, 11 -- and shared a look at the special occasion on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the "Like a Prayer" singer posed for a series of photos from her family's Italian getaway, captioning the carousel, "La Dolce Vita…………….. 🎂🥂🇮🇹 ♥️."

The group spent the night out at Teatro Grande, with the songstress enjoying an al fresco dinner that included the likes of close friends Steve Klein, James Vu Anh Pham, Daniele Sibilli, James Vu Anh Pham, Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi, as well as her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

In one shot, the seven-time Grammy winner could be seen as glam as ever, as she, dressed in a sheer white gown and a black bustier, while her kids were also decked out in formalwear.

Madonna posed for individual shots with her children, as well as a group photo with all six of her kids, marking their first photo as a family since ringing in the New Year together in January.

Madonna wasn't the only one celebrating. The post also saw the proud mom showing off birthday celebrations for her son Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, as he turned 24 on Aug 11, just five days before his mother's big birthday bash.

For her son's special day, the "Vogue" hitmaker went all out and surprised Rocco with a massive tiramisu. Rocco's twin sisters were also photographed at his party, posing in coordinating black-and-white looks as the family hung out on a balcony overlooking the sea.

In a separate birthday post, Madonna collaborated with Italian design house, Dolce & Gabbana for a sultry shoot, that saw the signer all laced up in a cream colored bustier as she posed for a boudoir-style photoshoot.

"Back in Italy………… 🇮🇹 Happy Birthday to ME 🦁✨🎂🥂🇮🇹♥️," she captioned the pics.

Other photos in the carousel saw Madonna in various D&G designs, and even featured her twins in a few D&G fits too, before Morris again made an appearance for some more steamy shots.