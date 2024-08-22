Judge Slams 'Worst Parents I've Ever Seen In My Life' Who Raised 7 Kids In 'Nightmarish Conditions': DA

Bucks County District Attorney's Office

The parents were accused of treating their pet lizard -- which had a TikTok account and ate fresh salmon -- better than their kids; all but one of their seven children were malnourished, the fridge was kept locked and more "appalling" details revealed.

Two Pennsylvania parents have been barred from seeing their seven children and will spend up to 16 years in a state prison after their sentencing earlier this week.

Shane Robertson, 48, and Crystal Robertson, 38, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of child endangerment and six summary counts of animal neglect, after police made a troubling discovery at the Green Top Mobile Home Park in West Rockhill in April 2023.

During their sentencing Tuesday, Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller admonished the pair, calling them "two of the worst parents I've ever seen in my life."

"It is appalling that you would live in these conditions with your seven children," she said, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. "You treated your animals better than you treated your children. You kept them caged up like animals, but you weren't treating them as good."

The investigation into the duo began in April 2023, when the Pennridge Regional Police Department responded to a report of two children taking items from an abandoned trailer. When they arrived at the scene, the two children allegedly said they "entered the trailer to get a blanket to keep their rats warm since their parents had no money"; one of the kids was allegedly barefoot, while the other wore "dirty and ill-fitting clothing."

Officers made contact with the Robertstons, asking to see their living arrangements after being concerned about the kids' health. Initially, per the DA, the pair "lied to police" about the number of children they had -- allegedly saying they only had three, before an investigation revealed six girls and one boy between the ages of 4 and 16 all lived in the trailer.

The home was described as being "in obvious disrepair and disarray," with holes in the walls and doors, a "decaying" floor and animal feces everywhere. No cleaning or hygienic products like soap or toothpaste were found in the home, said the DA -- while the refrigerator was locked with a bicycle lock, with Crystal keeping the key for it in her purse.

According to the press release, "In messages with her husband, Crystal Robertson complained of the children going into the fridge to 'steal food' and described them as 'garbage disposals.'" Once opened, the fridge had "little food" inside it. According to a report from PhillyBurbs, the children told police the "good food" was reserved for the animals.

As for the children, all but one of them was determined to be clinically malnourished, said the DA. Two tested positive for Covid, two had poor eyesight, another had maggots in her hair and all had "poor dental hygiene." In fact, two of them needed to have teeth extracted, while one had a "a dangerous abscess in his mouth with 13 visible cavities."

The children were allegedly all also "without any formal education," lacking "basic knowledge" of things including their own birthdays or last name.

As for the judge saying the Robertsons treated their animals better than their own kids, the DA said the pair had a ton of pets -- including "dogs, two turtles, two rabbits, snakes, toads, and a four-foot Tegu lizard and two dozen rats." Per the release, "The only notable food found in the trailer was for the animals."

The Robertstons also had a TikTok account for the lizard, where they were allegedly seen feeding it salmon. They were also seen brushing its teeth and dressing it in costumes.

"They chose themselves, and they chose their animals," Deputy District Attorney Brittney M. Kern said of the duo.

Liller sentenced the couple to 8 to 16 years in a state correctional institution, where they'll reportedly "undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment and drug and alcohol treatment." The pair were also ordered to have zero contact with their children until they turn 18, with the approval of a court-appointed therapist, and were barred from owning any animals while under supervision.

"I cannot put into words how sorry I am. I am embarrassed and ashamed of my actions," Crystal reportedly said in court. "I will spend the rest of my life trying to make this up to them."

Added Shane: "I take full accountability for the mistakes I made. I feel so ashamed for letting my life spiral out of control. There is no greater punishment than possibly life without your children."

The animals were surrendered to the Bucks County SPCA, while the kids are in the custody of social services. Per Kern, the children "have shown signs of flourishing" since their removal from the home -- and are allegedly "healthier, have made friends and have been going to school."

Per PhillyBurbs, Crystal's sister and mother hope to adopt the children.