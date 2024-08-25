Paris Hilton on Reconnecting with Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears 'Visiting' Her Kids

Getty / Instagram

Years after the trio were famously photographed amid the 2000s party scene, Paris Hilton says she and Lindsay Lohan "reconnected" earlier this year over motherhood -- while Britney Spears "loves visiting" her new babies.

It used to be fast cars and nights out for one-time friends Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan. Then they Hilton and Lohan had a big falling out, with Hilton saying there were "trust issues."

While both Spears and Lohan suffered through personal struggles in the ensuing years, Hilton was able to maintain her friendship through Spears' mental health crises and conservatorship, while she and Lohan simply drifted apart.

Now, both Spears and Lohan have reclaimed their lived and -- in Spears' case -- independence. Having ended ended the relationship that saw her through the end of her conservatorship, Spears is stepping into a fresh new chapter.

Meanwhile, Lohan has reclaimed the career many thought she'd lost forever after growing up a child and teen star with massive hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. Now, she and Jamie Lee Curtis are back filming a sequel to the former, possibly completing Lohan's epic comeback.

One common thread exists now between all three women. Spears, of course, has been a mother for many years to her sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17. Hilton's kids, meanwhile are just one, son Phoenix, and nine months, daughters London. Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan gave birth to son Luai on July 17, 2023.

Paris & Britney

On a recent livestream with Talk Shop Live, Hilton shared that Spears likes to come over to spend time with her babies. "She loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix," Hilton said. "It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much."

Hilton shared that their last catch-up was just "a couple weeks ago," with Spears and Phoenix dancing along to music from Hilton's upcoming album release, Infinite Icon.

The moment recalled her 2000s-era friendship with the "Toxic" singer, as Hilton recalled them doing the same thing with her 2006 song "Stars Are Blind" back in the day.

"That was all we listened to in the car, going into the club," she recalled. "It was just, like, our anthems for going out at night. It was so much fun."

But as much as Hilton is professionally reminiscing through some of her most iconic eras, including new music and a reboot of The Simple Life with Nicole RIchie, she made it very clear with Us Weekly in June she's not looking to go all the way back.

"This is my favorite and best era yet… because I’ve never felt happier," she said of her life with husband Carter Reum and their two kids. "It’s just my heart feels so full every second."

Paris & Lindsay

While Hilton and Spears were able to maintain their relationship through the years, Hilton and Lohan basically lost touch for a long time after what Hilton said was "trust issues." But according to Hilton, the former friends "reconnected" at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

What they were able to bond over was a new shared experience as they both entered a new chapter in their lives Hilton said on the livestream that the pair were "just talking about being moms."

Saying it was "so good to see her" and that she's "so happy for her," HIlton said her former friend, "looks so beautiful." It was Lohan's first time at the Vanity Fair event since 2006.

In 2007, Lohan was arrested for drug possession and drunk driving, while reported erratic behavior on film sets at the time began to derail her career. Over the next seven years, she would find herself in court-ordered rehab six times.

While she never stopped working, appearing in various independent films and even a docuseries about her life in 2014, Lohan's recent resurgence began when she starred in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, followed by Irish Wish and the recently-wrapped Freakier Friday.