Everyone the Internet Wants to Play Britney Spears In Upcoming Biopic

Getty

Millie Bobby Brown previously shared her dream to play the pop icon -- however, Spears didn't seem too enthused at the time.

With the news of Britney Spears taking her life to the big screen by turning her bestselling memoir into a biopic, fans are eager to know who will be taking on the lead role.

Universal Pictures made the announcement on Thursday, confirming the studio landed the rights to the "Toxic" singer's book, The Woman In Me, with filmmaker Jon M. Chu set to direct and Marc Platt attached to produce/develop.

The 42-year-old also teased the news to her fans, writing on social media that Platt has "always made my favorite movies."

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024 @britneyspears

Platt's films include Legally Blonde (2001), Wanted (2008), Rachel Getting Married (2008), and Nine (2009). Chu and Platt recently worked together on the upcoming movie version of the Wicked musical, which stars another pop star in Ariana Grande.

While the project is still in its early stages, TMZ learned that Spears will be getting the final call on who plays herself. The publication reports there have been no conversations about who would be cast to play Britney, but fans online are already having a field day at who they believes should be cast.

Big names such as Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter, Lili Reinhart, Millie Bobby Brown, Dove Cameron, Tate McRae, Addison Rae and Lily-Rose Depp have all been mentioned. Other social media users have suggested finding an unknown actress to take on the role.

While others insist the main focus needs to be on their dance ability: "I don't care who it is - but she better be a dancer. And I mean a DANCER. Better to go for an unknown," a social media user wrote on Reddit.

Michelle Williams' name has also been thrown around for the role of Spears and even, jokingly, for the role of Justin Timberlake. The Dawson's Creek alum narrated the audio version of the memoir and made headlines for her hilarious depiction of Timberlake.

There are other big names mentioned in the book who will possibly need to be cast as well -- such as Christina Aguilera, Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman, Ryan Seacrest, Jamie Lynn Spears and Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline.

It's unknown if only one actress will portray Spears, or whether multiple actress will play the singer over the course of her life in the public eye.

Brown has made it clear in the past that her dream role is to play Spears, telling Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show in November 2022 that Spears' story "resonates" with her.

"Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only," Brown said.

However, Spears was quick to clapback with her own thoughts on the idea, taking to social media shortly after writing: "Good news, Good news!!! Still breathing ... I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life... Dude I'm not dead!!!" per Entertainment Tonight.

Who do you think should play Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic? Vote below!