Jamie Lee Curtis Praises 'Ultimate Movie Daughter' Lindsay Lohan as Freakier Friday Wraps Filming

As Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan look ahead to the final days of filming the sequel to Disney's 2005 cult classic, the iconic duo also takes on TikTok's "demure" and "mindful" trend.

For many years, fans thought it might never come to pass as Lindsay Lohan's off-screen life quickly overshadowed and took over her on-screen talents. Thankfully, everything has come together to reunite her and Jamie Lee Curtis for a sequel to one of her most beloved films.

After years not even working, the teen queen of the 2000s is back with Freakier Friday, a sequel to Disney's cult classic remake, Freaky Friday.

While it will be a while before fans get their chance to see the movie, they can at least feel good knowing that the filming experience has clearly been a delight for Curtis, nearly 20 years after she and Lohan first had to learn how to become one another.

"The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY," Curtis wrote in a post shared to her Instagram on Friday.

"We still have a couple days left next week, but it’s winding down and this morning as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California, I’m feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever," she added.

"Off to wig and work. Thanks for all the @disneyd23 LOVE!" Curtis concluded her message. "It was LEGENDARY!"

Lohan was among the first to comment on Curtis' post, writing, "So much ❤️ and gratitude for YOU and this WONDERFUL experience and Many future fun times together to come!! ❤️🙌🫶"

With those words, fans can go ahead and start speculating about how much we'll have to wait for a Freakiest Friday threequel we just made up right here and now, but would definitely go wait in line to see.

The co-stars showed off their playful side, as well, by jumping into the "demure" and "mindful" TikTok trend with a video posted Saturday to their socials.

In it, the duo sit side by side as Lohan films. "Straight hair, very demur," she says, panning the camera for Curtis, who notes, "Wearing a seatbelt, very mindful."

Fans have been loving the chemistry and long friendship on display between these two screen icons since filming kicked off in June, with a shot of the stars in front of their neighboring dressing rooms. They can surely look forward to much more as the ramp up to Freakier Friday will only get more and more involved in the leadup to its release date next year.

While specific details have been hush-hush about the film's plot, the original saw Curtis and Lohan's mother-daughter pair switching bodies and having to spend a day in each other's lives. Lessons were learned, but it looks like it might be set to happen again ... with even more body-swapping teased now that Lohan's Anna is a mother herself.

If the film is half as fun as its stars have clearly been having making it, fans are in for a big treat!