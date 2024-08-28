Murder Suspect Falls Through Ceiling as U.S. Marshals Search Hideout

U.S. Marshals Service Memphis

He allegedly attempted to hide in the attic ... only to crash into the kitchen.

A Memphis murder suspect picked the wrong hideout, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Monday, Deario Wilkerson, 20, was arrested after Marshals say he "fell through the ceiling from the attic space where he was hiding." Photos shared in a press release show a human-sized hole above the kitchen floor -- which was covered in debris from Wilkerson's purported crash landing.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, their Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked him to the home -- where the agency, plus local Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Memphis Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Teams, surrounded the place.

"Wilkerson attempted to hide in the attic as the USMS searched the residence; however, he fell through the ceiling," said the Marshals. "Wilkerson was not injured from the fall and was taken into custody with no further incident."

Per the agency, Wilkerson was wanted for the April 2 murder of Troy Cunningham, who was shot to death in Memphis. A warrant for first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon was issued for his arrest in May.

Troy Cunningham's Death

According to an earlier release from the Shelby County District Attorney, Cunningham was found having sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the back of his head. In the same disturbance, additional gunfire hit a nearby vehicle with two women inside -- striking one of them in the shoulder.

Wilkerson was one of three people named in connection to the shooting.

Another, Jarius Hibbler, was already arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Per the DA, Hibbler is accused of "making Cunningham raise his hands in the air, taking property from Cunningham, and then shooting at the victim as he was running away."

The third individual, Tamarius Barron, was also arrested -- with the DA claiming he was "one of the shooters who fired at Cunningham as he attempted to escape." Bail had been set at $3 million each for both men previously arrested.

According to a WREG report, nearby video surveillance caught the incident -- which investigators said allegedly showed the victim being held up by Hibbler, before Wilkerson lunged at him. After breaking free and making a run for it, Hibbler and Barron allegedly shot at him. After Cunningham fell to the ground, police say Wilkerson picked something up off the ground next to the victim.