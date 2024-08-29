Indiana Man Says He Tried to 'Kill' Wife with Poisoned Coke 'So He Could Have Sex' with Stepdaughter: Docs

Richmond Police Department

He said he spiked his wife's soda with cocaine and other drugs, knocking her out before his stepdaughter and a female friend would put on a "show" for him -- though his own lawyer denied any sexual relationship, while no charges were filed against the women.

An Indiana man will do four years in prison after he allegedly admitted to trying to kill his wife with poisoned Coca-Cola.

Alfred Ruf, 71, plead guilty to aggravated battery posing a risk of death on Monday; as part of a plea deal, a charge of conspiracy to commit murder was dismissed.

"Once the state changed the nature of the offense, he took responsibility for what he did wrong," Ruf's defense attorney, John Lawrence Tompkins, told USA Today. "That's the appropriate thing to do."

Wild Allegations

Ruf's probable cause affidavit from his 2022 arrest was full of some pretty wild and bizarre allegations, some of which Tompkins now says are not true.

At the time, Ruf's wife reportedly told the Wayne County Sheriff's Department she believed she was being poisoned by her husband. Per the docs, she produced a Coke can which appeared to have "off-white residue" in it, as well as a pill bottle with a powdery substance inside. She allegedly later tested positive for MDMA, cocaine and Benzodiazepines, while claiming she never used drugs.

According to the docs, she claimed she had been hospitalized several times and believed Ruf was trying to kill her. Ruf allegedly confessed to his wife "because he felt bad."

When Ruf was interviewed by deputies, he claimed he was having a sexual relationship with his 31-year-old stepdaughter and one of her female friends -- telling authorities she was the one who provided him with the pill bottle and told him to put it in his wife's soda.

"Alfred stated that the substance would then make [his wife] go to sleep for approximately thirteen hours or so," reads the affidavit. "Alfred stated that he would do this to eventually kill [her]."

He also claimed the daughter wanted him to "get mom out of the picture," mentioning an insurance policy, while saying one of the women suggested they'd marry him "after they took care of" his wife.

After giving the substance to his wife, Ruf claimed the women would come over and put on a "show" for him, performing "sex acts on each other" in his wife's lingerie.

"Alfred kept going back and forth about what his intentions were for giving his wife the substance," reads the doc. "He would state that he knew it would kill his wife. ... But then Alfred would explain that he would give his wife the substance just to make her pass out so the other two females would come over so he could have sex with them."

Ruf's lawyer said his claims about having a sexual relationship with the two women wasn't true, per NBC News. Tompkins also said the daughter denied any involvement in the poisoning scheme. No charges were ever brought against either of the women.

Ruf also allegedly told deputies he poisoned his wife 12 times from September through December 2021, taking her to the hospital six times for symptoms including headaches, diarrhea and lightheadedness.