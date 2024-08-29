Tori Spelling Reveals She Dresses Her 7-Year-Old Son Beau for School the Night Before

Getty

Tori Spelling is sharing her smart and efficient parenting hack.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up to her latest misSPELLING guest, Debbie Gibson, about the hack she has developed for her 7-year-old son Beau that allows her to sleep in a few extra minutes.

"It's so bad," Spelling joked on her podcast.

"I've gotten so lazy with my youngest one -- 'cause there's so many -- that at night I put him in his clothes for the next day. And convinced him that it's cool to do that."

"So, he has dinner, he takes his bath -- sometimes," she said of her son she shares with ex Dean McDermott, before quickly adding, "I'm just kidding, he always takes his bath."

"But then I'll be like, 'Hey, dude,'" she continued, "'You know, it'll save like an extra five minutes if we get dressed now and then you can sleep later.'"

Which in turn means that Spelling also gets a few extra minutes: "I can sleep later, wink wink."

Feeling slightly insecure, she then asked Gibson, "Am I a bad mom?"

However, like a true friend, Gibson assured her she was not, telling her, "I think, if you're getting through it, you're good."

Spelling also shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11 with McDermott, and has kept a candid and open attitude about her family life.