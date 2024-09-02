Jax Taylor Shares Bipolar Disorder and PTSD Diagnoses Amid Divorce From Brittany Cartwright

Getty/Instagram

"I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD. It's been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I've come home to my son with a new found sense of peace," Taylor revealed.

Jax Taylor is getting candid about his mental health.

The Valley star, and Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram Monday to share that after spending some time in a treatment facility, he was diagnosed with both Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.

Bipolar disorder, as defined by the Mayo Clinic is "a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings. These include emotional highs, also known as mania or hypomania, and lows, also known as depression," while PTSD is a "mental health condition that's caused by an extremely stressful or terrifying event."

In the heartfelt post, Taylor, who sought treatment amid his marital woes with estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, said the diagnoses bring a sense of peace and relief after years of "knowing something was wrong" but not knowing exactly what.

"A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD," Taylor wrote alongside a pensive black-and-white photo.

"It's been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I've come home to my son with a new found sense of peace," he added of returning home from treatment to the pair's three-year-old son, Cruz. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it."

The longtime reality star ended the post by thanking fans for their support, writing, "Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and who also shared their own personal struggles with me. Your messages have helped me more than you know."

Taylor's admission comes just days after Cartwright filed for divorce from her husband of five years, with the Kentucky native listing "irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split", according to TMZ, who broke the news. Cartwright listed their the date of separation as January 2024 in the documents.

The pair have had a tumultuous relationship, most of which has been chronicled on various reality TV shows, and their divorce will be too, with Cartwright revealing on Friday's episode of the former couple's When Reality Hits podcst, that fans will see everything play out on season 2 of The Valley.

"You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: this season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film," Cartwright shared with her fans, while getting emotional. "I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch."

While Cartwright, who is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their son Cruz, could only say so much on the matter, she made sure to shut down any claims that the divorce filing is all a "publicity stunt" to boost ratings for the VPR spinoff.

"It's the furthest thing from that," she argued. "My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly."

"It's taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me," Cartwright added, "get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth."

"It's been very difficult, but I'm stronger than ever," she said, adding that her "motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy."

While Taylor has not commented on the divorce filing, the mental health update marked his first post since Cartwright's filing.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.