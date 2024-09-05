Janelle and Madison Brown Pay Tribute to Garrison Six Months After His Tragic Death

TLC/Instagram

"I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn't stay," Janelle Brown wrote, in part, in her tribute -- while his sister wrote the family was "blindsided" by his death.

Garrison Brown's family is remembering him six months after his tragic death.

Both his mother, Janelle Brown, and his sister, Madison, took to Instagram Thursday to pay tribute to their loved one who passed away in March, after an apparent suicide. He was 25 years old.

"6 months ago today you went away. You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you're gone. And then I remember I won't be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back," Janelle wrote alongside a sweet shot of Garrison planting a kiss on his mom's cheek.

The Sister Wives star continued, "I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn't stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done."

Garrison's sister, Madison, also shared a post in tribute to her brother, in which she wrote about how much she misses her brother and she's still processing his sudden passing.

"It's been six months since this beautiful soul left us, and not a day goes by that I don’t think about him. In some ways, it feels like he crosses my mind even more now, which might be a sad truth for many who’ve lost someone in this way," Madison began. "I am constantly reminded just how many people are touched by this kind of loss. Every day, I hear from people who, like me, were blindsided by the sudden absence of a loved one. Sometimes it's bullying, sometimes it’s loneliness, and sometimes it's mental health, which I don’t think we fully understand."

Touching on Garrison's struggles with mental health, amid his suicide at just 25-years-old, Madison said that while her brother had low moments, her family was truly "blindsided" by him taking his own life.

"My brother, Garrison, had his struggles, but this was not something any of us saw any signs for. We were truly blindsided. We talked regularly, and my mom’s kids have always been close-knit, even as life changed around us," she continued. "Garrison was sarcastic and witty, and in moments of seriousness, he seemed almost uncomfortable with it -- like it was hard for him to be vulnerable."

Adding that she misses her brother dearly, Madison noted that she still doesn't know how to talk about Garrison's death but is working on those emotions as she wonders about some of the what ifs in his absence.

"I miss him dearly, and the truth is, I don't know how to talk about this. His death took us all by surprise. It leaves me wondering -- if we talked about mental health more openly, could something have changed?," Madison said, concluding the heartfelt tribute, which featured photos of the pair as children. "I'll never know for sure. But what I do know is that the hurt doesn't go away. It just transfers. And sometimes, it feels amplified. For anyone who's been touched by this kind of loss, my heart is with you. You're not alone in the pain, and it's okay not to have all the answers."

The son of Janelle and Kody Brown, Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play was suspected. He was reportedly found by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel.

His death was ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly.

In addition, the report showed that Garrison had a blood alcohol level of 0.307% at the time of his death, which is three times the legal limit. The legal BAC (blood alcohol concentration) limit is 0.08% or higher for people over 21. This is approximately four or five drinks for men.

Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media on March 5 with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."