Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Family Pays Tribute After Tragic Death at 25

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Instagram

'Sister Wives' star Robert Garrison Brown -- the son of Kody and Janelle Brown -- was found dead in his Flagstaff, AZ home of an apparent suicide at 25 years old.

Robert Garrison Brown spent his life on television, one of the many stars of the Brown Family's popular Sister Wives series. On Tuesday, the reality star was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ of an apparent suicide. He was 25 years old.

Starring Kody Brown as a polygamist with multiple wives, Garrison was Kody's fourth of six children with Janelle Brown, who confirmed the death on social media with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. According to the FPD, Garrison was found by his brother Gabriel.

His most recent Instagram post, dated February 28, introduced the newest addition to his family, a cat he named Ms. Buttons. "She's 9 years old and was on the euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," Garrison captioned a pic of him with the cat.

Garrison enlisted with the Nevada National Guard in 2015 at 17 years old, graduating from basic training the following year. He'd wanted to join the Army, but Kody urged him to complete school first. During the pandemic, Garrison moved into his own home.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Janelle's former "sister wife" Meri Brown shared the same images with a similar tribute. "Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."

"This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away, We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory," she continued. "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

Janelle's post was also shared to the Instagram Stories of some of his siblings including Savannah, Madison, Paedon, while Gwendlyn shared the tribute posted to Garrison's page.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, TLC released a statement after his passing that read, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Sister Wives has aired for 18 seasons, following the Brown family since its premiere in 2010. Most recently, the series chronicled the collapse of Kody's four marriages, leaving him with only one wife, Robyn.

Fans also shared their condolences across social media.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.