Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Family Pays Tribute After Tragic Death at 25

Instagram

'Sister Wives' star Robert Garrison Brown -- the son of Kody and Janelle Brown -- was found dead in his Flagstaff, AZ home of an apparent suicide at 25 years old.

Robert Garrison Brown spent his life on television, one of the many stars of the Brown Family's popular Sister Wives series. On Tuesday, the reality star was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ of an apparent suicide. He was 25 years old.

Starring Kody Brown as a polygamist with multiple wives, Garrison was Kody's fourth of six children with Janelle Brown, who confirmed the death on social media with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. According to the FPD, Garrison was found by his brother Gabriel.

His most recent Instagram post, dated February 28, introduced the newest addition to his family, a cat he named Ms. Buttons. "She's 9 years old and was on the euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," Garrison captioned a pic of him with the cat.

Garrison enlisted with the Nevada National Guard in 2015 at 17 years old, graduating from basic training the following year. He'd wanted to join the Army, but Kody urged him to complete school first. During the pandemic, Garrison moved into his own home.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Janelle's former "sister wife" Meri Brown shared the same images with a similar tribute. "Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."

"This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away, We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory," she continued. "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

Janelle's post was also shared to the Instagram Stories of some of his siblings including Savannah, Madison, Paedon, while Gwendlyn shared the tribute posted to Garrison's page.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, TLC released a statement after his passing that read, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Sister Wives has aired for 18 seasons, following the Brown family since its premiere in 2010. Most recently, the series chronicled the collapse of Kody's four marriages, leaving him with only one wife, Robyn.

Fans also shared their condolences across social media.

Rest in sweet peace, Garrison 🕊❤️🕊❤️

Praying for the family, as they navigate their loss.

Absolutely devastated for them all 💔#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/Q4pm1YoMcU — ☘️Goodtime Charlie☘️ (@GTcharliegirl) March 6, 2024 @GTcharliegirl

When we watch a show alone we process it alone too.



Grief can exist from a distance.



And those of us who have lost someone to suicide it’s all raw.



Love to everyone affected by Garrison’s suicide.



And endless love to the Brown family

Xx 💔#SisterWives #RIPGarrison pic.twitter.com/2epaILfzyx — Liv (@HonestyFTW) March 6, 2024 @HonestyFTW

Sending my deepest condolences to the entire Brown Family. Please know the SW community is thinking of you all and surrounding you with love as we all mourn the loss of your precious Garrison along with you. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/BhFM7TrK0f — MamaC (@cathysc06735481) March 6, 2024 @cathysc06735481

I can't even imagine the ripple effect Garrison's suicide will have through the family. God please welcome his soul into your heavenly kingdom, relieve him of his earthly burdens and reunite him with those gone before him. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/yjSwleoh9g — Just a Worm (@JustaWorm72) March 5, 2024 @JustaWorm72

I’ll never forget when Garrison came home from the National Guard, and the embrace he and Janelle shared. Their bond & love for one another was so evident. My heart hurts so much tonight. She’s living every mother’s worst nightmare. May God surround her with love.😭💔#sisterwives — Ash💜 (@Ruth1_8) March 6, 2024 @Ruth1_8

This is the saddest I’ve been about the death of someone I don’t actually know in a long time. My heart hurts for the Brown family. RIP Garrison 💜 #sisterwives — Kaley (@KaleyAmo) March 5, 2024 @KaleyAmo

Dear sweet Garrison, you will be missed. You will be forever loved and never forgotten.💔My heart goes out to the entire Brown family & everyone whose life he touched. R.I.P. and may the warmth of heaven heal your sadness & bring you peace.🙏#sisterwives pic.twitter.com/uo40KXkyJa — Elle Lynne (@ElleLynne5) March 6, 2024 @ElleLynne5

Garrison, sweet boy, I hope, with ALL my heart & soul, that you're at peace now and forever. My love to all of his family and friends. #sisterwives #Garrison — Melanie (Damore) Ohlbrecht (@Melanie79089717) March 6, 2024 @Melanie79089717

Garrison was a fair, kind & patient person with a lot of love and compassion. I am devastated for his siblings as well as his Moms, Janelle & Christine. I hope people leave them to their space so they can process in peace. #sisterwives #SuicidePrevention #Heartbroken pic.twitter.com/58cYZEDcNJ — Just Hrafna (@HrafnaNspace) March 6, 2024 @HrafnaNspace

My heart goes out to the entire Brown family - I am deeply saddened by the news about Garrison. 😭 I’m sending you all my love and positive, healing thoughts. pic.twitter.com/pL0AC7NcX0 — Emily Doesn’t Share 🤍🫶🤎 (@emily_tpwk_fitf) March 5, 2024 @emily_tpwk_fitf

I’m shocked to learn that Garrison Brown passed away today… #sisterwives my heart goes out to Janelle and everyone who loved him. pic.twitter.com/bpvtPtU5eN — 𝓐. (@flowergirl13666) March 5, 2024 @flowergirl13666

My deep deep sympathy to Janelle, Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabriel, Savannah and all the family of Garrison Brown. He was a decent, hard working guy who loved his family deeply. That was always apparent on tv. #sisterwives — jms (@jprosynergy) March 5, 2024 @jprosynergy