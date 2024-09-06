Maria Georgas Calls Out Devin Strader's Behavior After Jenn Tran's Bachelorette Breakup

Getty/Instagram

"I'm over coming to defense for my character," Georgas said in a new video, sharing her side of what went down between her and Devin Strader.

Maria Georgas is here to set some facts straight for Bachelor Nation, claiming she didn't even know Devin Strader followed her on Instagram.

During the After the Final Rose special -- following The Bachelorette Season 21 finale -- on Tuesday, Jenn Tran threw ex-fiancé Devin Strader under the bus, calling him out for following Georgas on Instagram after he broke off their engagement.

"What I can't understand is everything that you did after we've broken our engagement," Tran told Strader. Both Tran and Georgas were contestants on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor.

Tran referred to Strader's decision to follow Georgas the day after the end of their relationship as "so disrespectful to everything" they had shared together.

"I just don't understand it," she said. "Obviously I failed you," Strader told Tran, adding, "And there's nothing I can say other than that. But, everything I felt for you was real."

Now, cut to Thursday, Georgas took to TikTok to defend her name in the midst of accusations about her and Strader.

"Last night was hard to watch, and my heart goes out to Jenn," Georgas said. "I can't speak on her relationship. The only two people who can speak on her relationship are her and Devin."

"I'm over coming to defense for my character," she continued. "I know who I am and my friends and family know who I am. The fact that I had you guys watch me through a screen and still be able to see how real I was, I have no words. I understand Jenn having to speak up about it -- say your piece, girlfriend, I respect it. I just think without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative."

She then admitted that she does not "pay attention" to who follows her on Instagram and only found out about Strader's not-so-subtle follow when people brought it to her attention.

"And by that time, when I found out, he had unfollowed. Let me clear the air on something: I have never met Devin before."

Georgas also stressed that she did not go out "clubbing" with Strader.

During Tuesday's episode of After the Final Rose, Tran mentioned that Strader went out "clubbing" with fellow contestant Jeremy Simon following their break up.

"I never went clubbing out with [Devin]," Georgas explained. "He did his own thing. Did I go out with Jeremy -- a night with friends, a bunch of us together? Yes, I did."

"I can't control who follows who," she continued.

"But what I can control is what I do about it. And what I'm doing is not following back. And I never followed back," she said. "Now seeing how things transpired, I will never follow that man."

Georgas isn't the only other girl on Strader's radar. According to Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti, Strader DMedd one of her friends before the Season 21 finale.

“Within the past week, I heard from a really good friend who said that Devin had slid into her DMs," she claimed on the Almost Famous podcast on September 4.

Cohost Ben Higgins then asked Iaconetti if the friend was from the Bachelor franchise, to which she responded no, "which makes it worse."