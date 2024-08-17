Every Bachelor Nation Contestant Who Got An Unexpected Visit From An Ex

ABC

One Bachelor's former relationship with a show producer was exposed during filming ... while another contestant's country star ex was "pissed" he was brought into the "drama of the show."

Fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have come to know that every season of the show is filled with twists and turns -- and some unexpected visitors.

On the journey to finding love, contestants are frequently thrown a few curveballs, including the occasional appearance by an ex. Whether these blasts from the past stop by to profess their love or to send a warning about another contestant, it certainly stirs up drama for the rest of the episode!

Find out what happened when these exes crashed Bachelor Nation.

1. Jenn Tran

During the most recent season of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran was shocked when her ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi flew all the way to New Zealand to try to win her heart. Matt and Jenn had dated for just a few months and had remained on friendly terms since splitting. When he surprised Jenn in the middle of filming, he explained that he felt it was “now or never” because it was likely she’d leave the show engaged. He noted that they were much different people than when they dated in 2020 and things could work out better.

While Jenn noted that she and Matt did have “a lot of great times together” and were “just compatible in a lot of different ways,” she said she was “torn” about allowing him to join the rest of the contestants. Ultimately, Jenn sent Matt home and had him explain the situation to the other men.

“I just wanted to take a second to let you guys know I did come here completely on my own volition, but she let me know her future’s in this room,” Matt shared. “She feels confident that you guys can offer something I can’t, and I’m just here to apologize, I’m not here to take anything away from your experience. I wish you all the best. I wish her the best.”

2. Peter Weber

On Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, he had an ex-girlfriend crash a date…but it wasn’t to win him back. Peter’s ex Merissa Pence bumped into him while he was on a hometown date with contestant Victoria Fuller -- and Merissa pulled him aside to issue a warning.

She explained that she knew Victoria and claimed that “many relationships had been broken up” by her. When Peter later tried to talk to Victoria about the accusations, things got heated and she stormed off. It got so bad between the pair that Peter never ended up meeting Victoria’s family.

3. Victoria Fuller

Peter Weber’s season had more than one meeting with an ex. During another date with Victoria Fuller, she ended up bumping into her ex, country music star Chase Rice. After Peter and Victoria had dinner together, they were serenaded by Chase, who had initially signed on to appear on the show to promote his new music -- and had no idea he’d be performing for Victoria. At the end of the night, Victoria told Peter about her history with Chase and that they had dated pretty seriously prior to the show. Meanwhile, Chase later spoke out and had a different take on everything.

“I was pissed. I was really pissed off to be honest,” Chase said on Fitz In the Morning. “I was just going there to try and promote ‘Lonely If You Are,’ and ‘Eyes On You,’ and I wanted nothing to do with ... If there's anything I’ve ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show.”

He continued, “I know her, we spent a night together in Charlotte. She's a cool chick from what I know of her. I got no problem with her, I got no problem with him. I knew she was going on the show. I was still surprised. I was still pretty surprised. I told my manager and my publicist and they were like ‘Don’t even worry about that. They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence but they’re not going to, there’s no way they’re going to do that to you.’”

4. Becca Kufrin

While appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, Becca Kufrin’s ex Ross made a surprise appearance. He traveled all the way to Peru to try to win back Becca’s heart but he was instantly denied. Becca had previously revealed that the pair had an “unhealthy” relationship during their seven year, on-and-off romance so she definitely wasn’t looking back.

“I stand by my decision to not accept an unhealthy relationship back in my life,” Becca later tweeted. “I will never doubt or question that. #selflovemotherssssss.”

5. JoJo Fletcher

JoJo Fletcher was ready for her hometown date on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor when things got interrupted by an ex.

When JoJo arrived home, she found a note and flowers from her former boyfriend Chad. She immediately broke down in tears, angry that her ex had reached out to her. Not long after, Ben arrived for their date. While Chad never actually appeared on screen, it definitely put a damper on Becca’s hometown experience.

6. Colton Underwood

When Becca Kufrin was named Bachelorette, Colton Underwood ended up being one of her frontrunners. Things were going great but Becca knew that Colton had briefly dated her friend and fellow Bachelor Nation member Tia Booth. Initially, Tia shared that she was cool with Becca dating her ex, but she later made an appearance and told Becca that she felt “sick” seeing her with Colton because she still had feelings for him. In the end Becca sent Colton home, which caused a lot of backlash towards Tia.

“To those who have been bashing Tia, please take a moment to reflect on how it would feel if someone said such hurtful things to you or a friend of yours,” Becca later wrote. “Tia and I went on a TV show for the chance at love that would be portrayed to the world but that doesn’t mean we signed up for others to make such harsh judgements based upon what is shown in only two hours and to spew hatred without actually getting to know us for who we are.”

7. DeMario Jackson

DeMario Jackson was a contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette -- until a date he was on was crashed by one of his exes. His former girlfriend Lexi Thexton showed up to a gym where DeMario and Rachel were playing basketball, sharing that he had ghosted her to go on the show. DeMario initially pretended not to know her but when Lexi insisted he still had keys to her home, he fessed up. Rachel immediately sent him home. DeMario tried to later return to the Bachelor mansion but Rachel didn’t give him a second chance.

“I need a man, who -- when they are confronted with a difficult situation -- they don’t start lying about it. I need someone who owns their mistakes when they are presented to them,” Rachel said. “I gave you time after time after time standing in that gym looking like a damn fool to give you an opportunity to explain yourself.”

8. Justin Rego

During Ali Fedotowsky’s season of The Bachelorette, one of her suitors found himself in hot water because of an ex. In the midst of week six, Ali received a call from her friend and fellow Bachelor Nation member, Jessie Sulidis, telling her that contestant Justin “Rated-R” Rego actually had a girlfriend back home in Canada.

Justin’s girlfriend Jessica jumped on the phone to tell Ali that she had been dating Justin for two years and knew he was going to appear on the show in order to gain “fame.” While Jessica was initially on board, she said that once Justin left, she discovered he had secretly been dating another woman and had to call him out. Ali confronted Justin and he walked away without addressing the situation. He eventually returned to talk to Ali but ultimately left the show.

9. Arie Luyendyk Jr.

When Arie Luyendyk Jr. was appearing on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, it turns out that one of his exes had been with them during the entire taping experience. During week seven, Emily learned that Arie had “very briefly” dated show producer Caddie Lambert about a decade prior. Caddie chose to tell Emily just before hometown dates when she realized her relationship with Arie was growing serious.