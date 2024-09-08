Kendrick Lamar Tapped to Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar

Three years after performing alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent at Super Bowl LVI, Kendrick Lamar is taking the top spot at the 2025 Halftime Show on February 9, 2025.

Kendrick Lamar is ready for the big show, and there is no show bigger than the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The hip-hop legend has already appeared during the Halftime Show, but now he's set to take center stage at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

Taking place ath the Caesars Superdome, Lamar will be returning to the Halftime Show after just three years. He was one of the featured artists at Super Bowl LVI, alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar said in a statement accompanying the announcement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

That epic performance, executive produced by Jay-Z and Jesse Collins, won the Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special. But Lamar probably isn't feeling any of that pressure, because if there's one thing he's known for, it's his unique, creative artistic vision.

The rapper will be working with pgLang, his own creative company founded with Dave Free, who is already deeply familiar with Lamar's unique approach to his artistry as the director or co-director of most of his music videos.

The upcoming performance will mark the sixth year for Jay-Z's Roc Nation as producer of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He won his second Emmy for co-direction Rihanna's sensational 2023 show. The 2024 show, headlined by Usher, was nominated for three Emmys, but had to settle for becoming the most-watched halftime performance ever.

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision," said Jay-Z in a statement. "He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."