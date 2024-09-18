Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartwarming Video Meeting Fan Who He Inspired to Lose 60 Lbs

Instagram

"Keep up the great work Jonny Cleasby, not only have you changed your life, but your journey will change many lives who you'll go on to touch, as you roll on down the road of life," the actor wrote, reflecting on the sweet encounter he had with the young fan.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is opening up about a heartwarming moment he shared with a fan.

On Tuesday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram that featured Johnson, 52, meeting a fan who he inspired to lose 60 pounds. The clip captured the sweet encounter the Moana star had with a fan named Johnny Cleasby at what appeared to be a meet-and-greet event for his skincare and grooming brand, Papatui.

The video began with Cleasby shaking The Rock's hand and thanking him for being a source of inspiration for him.

"I wanted to say thank you very much. You inspired me to lose 60 pounds by January," Cleasby said. "There's nothing more to me than what you do. I think you're awesome."

"Thank you so much. I appreciate that," Johnson replied, before asking Cleasby to tell him about his "journey."

"Every day, running, hitting the weights. I know I don't look... I used to look bigger but I definitely slimmed down," Cleasby said. "But man, listening to you every day, listening to other people, but you were the most inspiring to me. I have all your gear, I love everything. I wanted to say, thank you so much."

The young fan then asked for a photo, to which Johnson replied, "Of course, man! Let's do it!!"

Before the two took a photo, a man told Johnson that Cleasby's birthday was the following day, to which the Black Adam star told the fan happy birthday as they posed for a photo together.

"How much weight have you lost?" Johnson asked Cleasby, who noted that he lost 60 pounds, to which Johnson said, "You look amazing!"

"Thank you for sharing that with me. It means a lot," he added, before giving Cleasby a hug. "Keep up the great work."

The WWE star reflected on what the fan encounter meant to him in the post's caption, sharing that moments like these are the "best part of fame" for him.

"I know, I know this may sound corny…," Johnson wrote, "but you guys hear me say this all the time when it comes to things like this…meeting people and hearing about their journeys of weight loss, mental health struggles, fitness, dealing with loss, anxiety, depression, hard times etc etc moments Iike this become my profound reminder that this is the best part of fame…"

"Keep up the great work Jonny Cleasby, not only have you changed your life, but your journey will change many lives who you'll go on to touch, as you roll on down the road of life," he continued, before concluding, "Happy birthday dude, go crush cake & tequila 😉🍰🥃 ~ dj #bestpartoffame."