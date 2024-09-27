The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Seeing Ex Jason Tartick on Red Carpet

Getty

The two both hit the same red carpet on Thursday night at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

Nashville's a small town, but lucky for Kaitlyn Bristowe, time heals all wounds.

The 39-year-old star of The Bachelorette and her ex Jason Tartick both walked the red carpet at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville -- with Kaitlyn insisting there was no awkwardness.

"Honestly, I actually don't find it weird," the reality star told E! News.

"A year ago I would have, but like, it's been a minute. And at this point in my life, I'm like, 'I just want everyone to be happy.' I'm in a good place and I just am like, yeah. I waved. Like, it's all good. I feel like other people care more than I do."

E! News' Keltie Knight reminded Kaitlyn that everyone on the internet was going to wonder if it was awkward and in turn make a big deal out of the pair being seen together.

"This isn't the first time we've been in the same room. So it's really not weird. Maybe like six months ago, my heart would have been in my butt. But like, it's chilling," she added.

The Bachelor Nation personalities began dating in January 2019. Their relationship began two months after Bristowe and Shawn Booth -- a contestant on the 11th season of The Bachelorette --ended their three-year engagement.

Tartick got on one knee in May 2021, however, in August 2023, the pair announced on Instagram they had called off their engagement after four years together.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," the former couple wrote in part. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," they continued at the time. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, the pair are no longer co-parenting the dogs.

Bristowe took to her podcast Off the Vine to tell her listeners why she decided to stop co-parenting the golden retrievers and have them remain at her house.

"If you listen to this podcast or follow me at all, you know how important Ramen and Pinot are to me. They are legitimately the light of my life," Bristowe said. "It kills me to leave them [whenever I travel]. They have the greatest dog sitter… [who] comes to my house, so they don't have to leave."

She continued, "What I realized in sharing custody with the dogs is that they get very scared and very uncomfortable and very anxious not knowing where they're going and when they're coming back. This is not personal to anybody [and] it happens when they're in one house and when they're in my house."

She even revealed she went to Bunnie's Buddies -- the rescue organization her and Tartick adopted the pups from -- for advice, claiming the org told her the contract she signed does not allow for this kind of instability.