Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Over Diddy Sex Trafficking Allegations: 'It Is About Time'

The former daytime talk show host has recently gone viral with resurfaced clips since the allegations for openly criticizing the beleaguered music mogul for years on The Wendy Williams Show.

After talking about him all the time on her eponymous daytime talk show -- and on the radio before that -- Wendy Williams is breaking her silence following the arrest of Shawn "Diddy" Combs on allegations of sex trafficking.

The host had been fearless throughout her career, as a radio DJ and host of The Wendy Williams Show, in calling out celebrities, targeting Diddy on more than one time for what she saw as problematic or concerning.

"'What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people 'Wendy you called it,'" Williams told The Daily Mail in a new statement. "Including some people from my family who have said the same."

Williams also spoke about the video of the disgraced music mogul seemingly physically abusing his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel.

"You know how I feel about that? It is about time," Williams said of Diddy's arrest. "To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific."

"But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women?" she wondered. "It's just so horrible."

William also told the outlet that she's "doing good" amid her aphasia diagnosis and health concerns, including Graves' disease.

She had previously stepped away from hosting duties on her talk show in 2021 to deal with her health concerns, but would not return.

The Wendy Williams Show officially ended in June 2022 without an appearance from its eponymous host. Frequent guest host Sherri Shepherd ultimately took over her timeslot in most markets the following season with her own daytime show.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to three charges of federal sex trafficking. He was denied bail as he awaits trial.

In the wake of his absence, social media has resurfaced many past interviews with the rapper, photos from his star-studded parties, as well as past pointed commentary about him, much of that coming from Williams before she stepped away from the spotlight.

In fact, many on social media were quick to lament that Williams wasn't on the air when Diddy was arrested.

