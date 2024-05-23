The Situation and Angelina Get NSFW as Jersey Shore Stars Reveal Secret Hookups at Reunion (Exclusive)

MTV

The stars look back at some of their more "disgusting" moments, shocking each other with some off-camera hookups from back in the day.

Reunion's here!

The stars are revisiting their bumpy season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which saw exes Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro meet face to face for the first time in nine years.

Watch TooFab's exclusive look at tonight's episode below:

The reunion clip shows the group discussing some of the hidden hookups that were first teased during the season. First, Deena Nicole Cortese said she and Vinny Guadagnino had a "stupid make out" off-camera at a club appearance, one Vinny didn't even remember.

"I feel like back in the day, like before Italy when we were all single and disgusting, we were all making out with each other," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi said. "Me and Pauly made out and the cameras never got it in Miami, and were like, 'Oh we just made out', and just went on dancing with other people. We were just dirty like that."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley also revealed she and Mike once kissed while filming the first season when cameras weren't rolling, just to "f--k" with producers. "The cameras tried so hard to catch it," she said, while the pair clarified there was no tongue involved. She also recalled "tongue-ing" Deena and Nicole.

Mike and Angelina, meanwhile, admitted that they were "into" each other, but things fizzled when they realized they were not sexually compatible. However, according to Angelina at the reunion, it sounds like the pair had a little over-the-jeans action.

"We learned you handled Mike's joystick but you wouldn't give him the Gluck Gluck 3000, what made you realize you didn't want to take things further?" Justina Valentine, host of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation, asked Angelina.

"...down your throat," Vinny quipped in the background.

"I don't know what to say, I touched your d--k over your pants," Angelina said, with her head in her hands.

"It was not an HJ, it wasn't a BJ," she clarified, before revealing she allegedly felt something through his pants. The whole cast erupted in shock, with Mike questioning what Angelina said.

"I think he was ejaculating," she said, before the clip ends.