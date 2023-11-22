North West Roasts Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look In Front of Designer: 'My Worst Nightmare'

Hulu / Getty

North and Penelope also slammed Kim's past looks, as well as what Kim's ex Pete Davidson and Jared Leto wore this year ... before North exposed her mom's real thoughts on Kendall's outfit too!

Kim Kardashian said her daughter North West is "like the new Joan Rivers" on the latest episode of The Kardashians, after the 9-year-old made very little effort to hide her candid opinions of the Met Gala looks on both her mom and many other celebrities.

Oh, and did we mention she also did it in front of the man who designed Kim's dress?

The latest hour followed Kim to NYC ahead of the 2023 event, with daughter North, niece Penelope and Scott Disick all in tow. Upon landing, Kardashian met up with Daniel Roseberry, who designed her pearl, Schiaparelli gown for the red carpet.

"It could be just a little bit better," North said, almost immediately. "There's way too much gaps in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped. The pearls look fake."

"It's looking, like, beachy," North continued, "It's like the diamonds ruin it."

In a confessional, Kim admitted her daughter can be "critical," as Roseberry exclaimed, "This is my worst nightmare come to life."

West, however, kept going -- saying that while she liked the pearls, she didn't like how the dressed looked like it came "from the Dollar Store." The whole exchange left Roseberry feeling as if he was being "Punk'd," as he had just been "read to filthy by a 9-year-old" on the night before the Met Gala.

The trio then looked back at some of Kim's other Met Gala looks, with North admitting her favorite was the Thierry Mugler wet dress her mom wore in 2019. Of the all-black Balenciaga outfit she rocked in 2022, North said, "It looked like you're getting covered by a plastic bag and you're suffocating" -- before exclaiming she "really" didn't like the Givenchy dress Kim wore while pregnant with North in 2013.

"Nobody loved that one," quipped Disick, before Kim said she did.

"I cried when Robin Williams roasted me and posted, 'Who wore it better?', me and Mrs. Doubtfire," Kardashian continued. "I cried when I got home, but now I love it."

Kim then pleaded with North to "be easy on me today," before her daughter said she wasn't going to lie to her if she didn't like something ... unless that's what her mom wanted. "I would never ask you to lie," Kim responded, before she started to get all suited up for the Oscars of fashion.

"There's a way to be honest and not hurt people's feelings. So I want you to learn that. There's a way to say, you know, I might not love that," Kim told North, who tried taking that advice to heart by telling her mom, "You know, I might not love your necklace or your outfit, but I'm just trying to support you. Was that good?"

Baby steps, people.

"North won't lie and that's amazing," Kim said of her daughter's "harsh honesty" in a confessional. "So I'm trying to teach her, you don't need to jump In and annihilate people for no reason. There's a way to soften it up and not hurt people's feelings."

Once Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner took off for the red carpet, North and Penelope stayed at the hotel and spent the night rating the looks on others. "[North] loves to critique," said Kim, "North is like the new Joan Rivers, if you ask me. You can't take it seriously getting roasted by a 10 year old, so I never do. But it stings a little bit."

North said she loved the looks on family friends La La Anthony and Paris Hilton, as well as Kendall. Of Jared Leto's cat costume -- inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's beloved Choupette -- Penelope said it was "kind of cringe," with North in agreement. Leto's twin, Disick, however, thought he "killed it."

The two girls also looked at a photo of Kim's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, with Penelope deadpanning, "Hate it." Added North: "You're going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station!"

After the event, Kim reunited with the girls ... and had to have a hilarious conversation with her daughter about loyalty.

"You need to have some loyalty. When mommy talks s--t about people, you cannot go tell them!" Kim exclaimed, before asking, "Why would you tell auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?!"

After Kim said her daughter needed to have her "momma's back," North said she never repeats things her mom tells her to keep in confidence -- something which apparently didn't happen this time.

"Kim was telling me all night, 'It's great, I love it, I love it" and North and Penelope were in my room after ... they were like, 'You were actually our favorite ... we really loved yours," Kendall recalled in a confessional. "I was like, 'Your mom said she really liked my look too.' [North] goes, 'She was lying. She told me she did not like your look.'"

Laughing, Kendall said she was "taken aback" by the comment, but said the only thing that mattered is that her look was the favorite of both girls.

"What happened was Kendall sent us two options, saying, 'Which one should I wear? A black and white one or this all white one?' I said, 'Wow, I liked the white one better,'" Kim said, sharing her own side of what went down. "And shady little North tells her that!"

At the end of the hour, Kim said that while her daughter "has a few things to still learn," at least when it comes to tact and criticism, she added North has "the biggest heart" at the end of the day.