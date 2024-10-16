Austin Man Allegedly Tried Robbing Pizza Parlor -- And Left In Cuffs Looking Like This

Austin Police Department

Per police, the manager turned the would-be robber's gun against him, held him at knifepoint and asked if he preferred "prison or death."

An Austin, Texas teenager picked the wrong pizza parlor to try and steal from, this according to police ... and his bloody booking photo.

19-year-old Richard Curtis allegedly tried holding up a Marco's Pizza shop around 7pm last Thursday, October 10. The teen had a gun in his waistband, per an arrest affidavit cited by FOX 7, and reportedly showed it to an employee while handing them a note reading, "Don't say s--t, empty the drawer."

But the robbery attempt backfired big time for Curtis, as the store's employees turned the table on him.

One of the workers was allegedly able to get Curtis into a chokehold, another called police, and the manager grabbed his gun. While the manager reportedly tried shooting the teen with his own weapon, per the affidavit, it didn't fire.

Instead, the manager knocked him on the head with the butt of the gun, before grabbing a knife from the kitchen and pulling it on Curtis -- asking the teen if he preferred "prison or death."

Seems he opted for the former, as he stopped fighting back and waited for police to arrive.

The booking photo above shows the ordeal's bloody outcome, as the teen appears to have a huge wound above his eye and bruising to his face.

He's since been charged with aggravated robbery, while an employee was reportedly treated at the hospital for a head injury.