One Direction's Liam Payne Dead at 31

The One Direction singer died in Argentina, reports TMZ.

According to the report, witnesses say the singer fell from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They add, "It's unclear if it was intentional or accidental."

Sources reportedly told the outlet he was acting "erratic" in the hotel lobby earlier in the day, and smashed his laptop.

He leaves behind a son, 7-year-old Bear, who he shared with singer Cheryl.

Payne, 31, was in Argentina earlier this month at a concert for his former bandmate, Niall Horan.

He also posted about being in Argentina on Snapchat shortly before his death, sharing videos from his time there with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. His last post showed the two posing together. In one of his posts he wrote, "Happy I got some time away"; in another, he added, "Lovely day in Argentina."

In the videos, however, they talk about Cassidy returning home to Florida -- while she posted two days about about being "back in the sunshine state" -- suggesting they were likely pre-scheduled.

The singer shot to fame at 16 when he, Niall, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson were grouped together on The X factor in 2010. While they did not win the reality competition series, once the show wrapped, Cowell signed the band to his label Syco Music and they went on to become one of the best selling boy groups of all time.

The band lost Malik in 2015 when he left to pursue a solo music career, they then split for good a year later.

Payne released his debut album, LP1, in December 2019 -- with hit singles "Strip That Down," "Get Low" and "Bedroom Floor." In 2018, he also appeared on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Freed, singing "For You" with Rita Ora.

Following his death, Fifty Shades author E.L. James shared her condolences on social media, writing, "I am heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. I can barely believe it. Sincere condolences to his family."

See more reactions below:

