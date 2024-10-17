Heartfelt Tributes to Liam Payne from Family, Stars - Rita Ora, Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton and More

Getty

"Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," the former One Direction star's family said in a statement.

The music industry, friends, family and celebrities are reacting to the shocking and sudden loss of Liam Payne.

The former One Direction singer turned solo artist, fell from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, TMZ reported. They add, "It's unclear if it was intentional or accidental."

The 31-year-old's family, including mother Karen and father Geoff, released a statement Thursday following the news.

"We are heartbroken," they said, according to the BBC.

"Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Payne was discovered as a young boy competing on Britain's The X Factor in 2008. He then returned to the show in 2010, where he was placed into the boy band One Direction, quickly becoming a household name and world-wide sensation.

The X Factor's official X account said: "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world."

Dermot O'Leary, who hosted The X Factor, also paid tribute on social media. "The worst news," he captioned an Instagram photograph of him and Payne on the show.

"I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing. He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family."

Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton and Ty Dolla $ign were among the first stars to share their condolences with the world.

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora shared a heartfelt photo of the pair in a recording studio, writing: "I'm devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P 🕊️"

The duo worked on "For You" for the Fifty Shades Freed film.

A few hours after her post, Ora took to the stage in Osaka, Japan where she performed their 2018 duet "For You".

A picture of her and Payne was projected on the big screen behind her, as the 33-year-old fought back tears through the emotional performance of their duet.

Quavo

Payne's collaborator Quavo shared an Instagram Story telling Payne to, "Rest in Paradise." Quavo featured on Payne's hit single, "Strip That Down"

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth wrote on his Instagram Story: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.” He shared a video of the two artists when they were young with the words “I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace. I am so sorry."

The singer also shared a video remembering the star to his story.

Winnie Harlow

Model Winnie Harlow wrote on her Instagram Story, "Life is short. We are but a blip in existence. But in this blip I'm here with you. And for that gift, of being here with you, to show my gratitude; I love you."

She also shared a snapshot of the pair at an award show.

Zedd

Zedd, with whom Payne collaborated on 2017's "Get Low," shared his own tribute, writing “RIP Liam…I can't believe this is real…absolutely heartbreaking…."

RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…

absolutely heartbreaking … 💔 — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024 @Zedd

He also shared a number of photos of the pair from performing together and being backstage.

Paris Hilton

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing," Paris Hilton tweeted. “Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

Ty Dolla $ign

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign shared on his Instagram story a reel of Payne, adding that he spoke to the singer just "2 days ago," before sharing that he will "miss" the singer "fr."

Liam Gallagher

Oasis member Liam Gallagher wrote to his followers: “Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy".

Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2024 @liamgallagher

Backstreet Boys

Boy band Backstreet Boys shared their heartfelt tribute to X, highlighting their support to One Direction fans, Directioners.

"Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat. Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world."

Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.



Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world.



Rest in peace brother. — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) October 17, 2024 @backstreetboys

Cher Lloyd

Cher Lloyd, who competed against One Direction on The X Factor, posted a tribute alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Payne, opening up about the memories they made together on the show.

