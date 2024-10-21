Jelly Roll Slams X for Being 'Toxic,' Says 'I'm Out' In New Post

Getty

Jelly Roll called out X, formerly known as Twitter, for being a "toxic negative" social media app before announcing he was leaving the platform.

Jelly Roll is signing off of X (formerly Twitter).

The 39-year-old country singer took to the social media platform to announce that he would be leaving X after witnessing the "toxic" atmosphere on the app.

"This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. Lol," Jelly Roll wrote on X Oct. 20. "This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it's insane. It's a safe place for everyone to say mean s--t to each other with no consequences. I'm out lol."

This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane . It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean shit to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) October 20, 2024 @JellyRoll615

Not long before the "Save Me" singer took to the app to inform fans of his exit, he had been posting photos from his appearance at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he performed "Mama, I'm Coming Home" as a part of his Ozzy Osbourne tribute.

After sharing a backstage photo with his band and Jack Black with the caption, "This is crazy," one commenter replied, writing, "Jack Black looking real uncomfortable."

"Jack Black hung out with us for 10 hours in the green room," Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, replied, "Coolest most comfortable dude I've ever met in my life lol."

The announcement also comes after some cryptic tweets from Jelly Roll, in which he said he plans to expose the music business for being "slimy."

"Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don’t worry yall know I'm going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall. All that s--t Russ be talking about is REAL!." he said in an Oct. 18 tweet.

He later replied to the tweet on Oct. 19, adding, "Man yall made a mountain out of a molehill with this one. All these weirdly over dramatic comments about selling souls and satanic weird s--t is just weird . lol. I'll be talking about all this on my wife's podcast soon."

While Jelly Roll's account remains active as of now, it's also not the first time he's taken a break from social media.

"My husband got off the Internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f--king weight," Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO said in an April 22 video teasing the April 24 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast. "That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

"He doesn't show it to you guys but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here," she continued. "It hurts him. The Internet can say whatever the f--k they want about you and they say 'well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it,'—no the f--k you're not."