Kelly Rizzo Reveals How Boyfriend Breckin Meyer Helps Her Grieve Bob Saget

Getty

"He's just been so supportive," Rizzo shared. "Since day one, that's just been such a big thing with him. He knew what I went through, and he appreciated it and accepted it—and always likes to talk about Bob."

Kelly Rizzo is getting candid about her relationship with boyfriend Breckin Meyer.

The Comfort Food podcast host spoke to E! News about her relationship with Meyer and how he's helped her along in her grieving journey following the death of her late husband, Bob Saget, who died in January 2022 at the age of 65.

Calling him "the most wonderful, kind, supportive, genuine, wonderful person," Rizzo said Meyer has been there for her since "day one."

"He knew what I went through, and he appreciated it and accepted it -- and always likes to talk about Bob," she added.

The 45-year-old added that Breckin -- who she first went public with in February -- even asks questions about the Full House star.

"It's never like, 'Oh, I don't wanna mention Bob. I don't want Breckin to feel bad about that,'" Rizzo explained. "He's just always been so kind about it. It's been really special. It's really nice that I've been able to move forward with him."

In addition to keeping "all the wonderful parts of Bob in my life," Rizzo said she is also grateful to "have this really special relationship now."

She's also happy that Meyer has even won over Bob's daughters Aubrey, 37, Lara, 35, and Jennifer Saget, 31, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"It's pretty impossible not to like Breckin," she said. "He's met Bob's girls multiple times. We've had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them. It's been really, really nice. They've kind of welcomed him."

Rizzo said that she thinks Breckin is likely the only person "Bob would be OK" with her dating after his passing, jokingly adding, "He's like, 'Alright, I'm not thrilled about any of this, but it's got to be somebody, let it be Breckin.'"

As for her future with the Rat Race star, Rizzo said she's in no rush to get married, though it's something she's "open to."

"I truly learned you can't plan life. Life has other plans," she told the outlet.

For now, Kelly's focus is on her Comfort Food podcast, as well as her newly-launched Comfort Club, a supportive community for those navigating loss and grief. The idea behind the group came about after the outpouring of support Kelly received from others who had lost loved ones and were struggling to find ways to cope.

Reflecting on her own grief over Saget's death, Rizzo said she's learned over the past two years "that there is no wrong way to do it."

"I've learned, 'Hey, it's okay to just cry, even to strangers,'" she confessed. "I've learned it's okay to share and to put your grief out there."