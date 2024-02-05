Kelly Rizzo Debuts Relationship With Breckin Meyer, Two Years After Husband Bob Saget’s Death

Getty

The two went public at a Grammys party, with Rizzo opening up about how Saget's daughters reacted to her new romance.

Two years after the tragic death of her husband Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo debuted a new relationship with Clueless actor Breckin Meyer.

While walking the red carpet at Steven Tyler's 2024 Grammys viewing party on Sunday, Rizzo and Meyer posed for photographers arm in arm, confirming their relationship.

Rizzo also opened up to media on the carpet about the relationship, revealing how it felt to get back into the dating scene since the death of Saget and what the late actor's family think of her her romance.

"It took a while..." the Eat Travel Rock told E! News, "...to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'"

There to help Rizzo along the journey were Sagent's daughters -- who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer -- Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31. The girls gave Rizzo their approval of the relationship before they stepped out in public, she revealed.

"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Kelly added. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."

Rizzo has opened up before about how her step-daughters gave her the go-ahead to open up her heart to someone new. She shared that even though she didn't need permission from his children, having input from those that "knew him best" was important.

"I'd love to think that Bob would want me to be happy too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level," Kelly told Fox News Digital. "And it meant the world just to hear, 'Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you're going to do what's right, and we want you to be happy.'"

The Meyer romance comes a little over a month after Rizzo paid tribute to Saget on the second anniversary of his death. At the time, the 44-year-old blogger took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband -- who died on January 9, 2022 at the age of 65 following a standup performance in Jacksonville.

Rizzo shared a photo of Saget posing on a stage, which marked the Full House star's last post on his Instagram.

Saget and food blogger Rizzo married in 2018.